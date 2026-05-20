Pineleaf Estates CEO Named AMTY Real Estate Icon Of The Year

The Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards has named real estate developer and cleric, Dr. Onyekachukwu Nzekwesi, as Real Estate Icon of the Year in recognition of his contributions to housing development and property investment across the South-East and South-South regions.

The organisers said the award reflects his growing influence in Nigeria’s real estate sector through Pineleaf Estates and Properties Limited, which has developed multiple residential and commercial layouts in key locations including Awka, Onitsha, and Ukwulu/Enugwu-Agidi areas of Anambra State.

According to AMTY organisers, the selection was based on visibility, project delivery, and the company’s role in expanding access to structured and secure housing estates in fast-growing urban corridors.

Nzekwesi, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Pineleaf Estates, has overseen the expansion of several estate projects such as Canadian Estate in Amansea, Obi-Chukwu Estate near Ngozika axis, and developments around Nkwelle Junction and Onitsha–Enugu expressway corridor.

The company is also involved in estate development schemes targeted at civil servants and middle-income earners, with projects positioned close to major infrastructure nodes, including road networks and emerging commercial hubs.

Organisers said the award also recognises Pineleaf Estates’ growing footprint as one of the most visible property brands in Anambra State, particularly in land development and structured estate planning.

The AMTY Awards, according to the organisers, aims to celebrate individuals and organisations contributing to economic growth, infrastructure expansion, and private sector development in the state and beyond.