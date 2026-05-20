42 Years After, UN Envoy Directs Nigerian Mission to Open Account With UBA

Oluchi Chibuzor

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations,Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim, has directed the Permanent Mission of Nigeria in New York to open a bank account with within seven days, describing the absence of such relationship for over 42 years as unacceptable.

Ambassador Ibrahim gave the directive during a meeting with officials of UBA in New York, where he stressed the importance of supporting Nigerian-owned businesses abroad as part of the Federal Government’s local content and public-private partnership drive.

According to a statement signed by his media office, Ibrahim said it was surprising that despite both UBA and the Nigerian Mission operating in New York for over four decades, no official banking relationship existed between them.

“Let me thank you for taking the time to come and see me. While reviewing our account, I asked the Financial Attaché if he was aware that UBA is here in New York, and he confirmed he was.

“However, I am surprised to learn that even though your office has been here for the past 42 years- just like our permanent mission,we don’t have any account with you, not even a deposit account,” Ibrahim said.

He added that President would expect stronger collaboration between government institutions and indigenous private sector organisations operating internationally.

“I need to address this unacceptable situation because President Bola Tinubu would not be pleased if, after some days of resumption, I cannot facilitate a partnership between the Nigerian government and the private sector for collaborative results. Therefore, within seven days, the Financial Attaché must open an account with you,” he added.

Responding, the Chief Operating Officer of UBA New York, Mr Osilama Idokogi, commended Ibrahim for his patriotism and commitment to promoting Nigerian institutions globally.

Idokogi stated that UBA would be delighted to begin formal banking relations with the Nigerian Mission after several years of unsuccessful efforts.

Ibrahim also noted that opening the account would improve transparency and accountability and support agencies sucof government whenever necessary.