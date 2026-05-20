Cadbury Hot Chocolate Celebrates Magic of African Storytelling At 2026 AMVCA

Cadbury Hot Chocolate has partnered with Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for its 12th edition, as part of its continued commitment to celebrating African storytelling, culture and the creative talents shaping the future of the continent’s film industry.

Widely regarded as Africa’s biggest night in film and fashion, the AMVCA once again brought together filmmakers, actors, digital creators, industry executives, and entertainment enthusiasts from across the continent for a week-long celebration of African storytelling, creativity and cinematic excellence.

From the Young Filmmakers Day held earlier in the week to the highly anticipated award night in Lagos, Cadbury Hot Chocolate maintained a strong presence throughout AMVCA week, supporting moments that spotlighted both emerging and established voices within African film and television.

As part of the partnership, Cadbury Hot Chocolate sponsored two award categories at Africa’s biggest night in film and fashion; Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa) and Best Editing; reinforcing the brand’s connection to authentic storytelling and creative excellence.

According to the Head of Marketing, Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Morolake Emokpaire, “We are proud to partner with the AMVCA in celebrating the storytellers, filmmakers and creatives shaping the future of African entertainment.

“At Cadbury, we believe great stories have the power to preserve culture, inspire communities and connect people across generations. Our presence at the AMVCA reflects our commitment to supporting platforms that spotlight African creativity while creating warm, memorable experiences around moments that matter to culture.”

Speaking on why Cadbury is sponsoring the film category, the Category Manager for Cocoa Beverage, Oladapo Oshuntoye, highlighted the importance of preserving culture through storytelling.

He said: “Best Indigenous Language Film emphasises the importance of storytelling in local languages, preservation of culture, and pride in heritage.”

The award for Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa) was won by Addis Fikir for Leul Shoaferaw.

For the Best Editing category, Oshuntoye noted that technical creativity remains a critical part of impactful storytelling.

“The technical ability to bring out these stories in creative ways that call for attention; Cadbury as a brand prides itself in celebrating African stories properly told, celebrating African culture creatively and vividly on screen,” he said.

The Best Editing award was presented to Daniel Anyiam for ‘To Kill a Monkey’.

The award presentations were made on stage by Oladapo Oshuntoye and Assistant Brand Manager, Vanessa Igwebuike, during a ceremony that brought together some of Africa’s biggest stars in film, television, music, and digital entertainment.

Throughout the week, Cadbury Hot Chocolate also created immersive experiences for guests and creatives attending the AMVCA celebrations, reinforcing its positioning as a warm and indulgent companion during culturally significant moments.

Through an interactive on-ground booth experience at the AMVCA; celebrities, filmmakers, creators and guests engaged with the brand through through curated hot and cold Cadbury Hot Chocolate drinks and Cadbury Hot Chocolate infused treats such as gelato, cookies, brownies and milkshakes, showing the versatility of the brand usage and diverse consumption moments.

The 12th AMVCA once again transformed Lagos into a hub of African entertainment and culture, with celebrities, filmmakers and creators turning out in striking fashion for a night that celebrated excellence across film, television, and digital storytelling.

The award event also featured performances from leading music stars including BNXN, Fave and Tiwa Savage.

Through its partnership with AMVCA, Cadbury Hot Chocolate continues to align with platforms that celebrate creativity, cultural expression, and the storytellers driving Africa’s entertainment industry forward.