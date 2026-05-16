PDP Clears Lamido’s Son for Jigawa Governorship Race

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cleared Mustapha Sule Lamido, son of the former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, to contest the party governorship race in 2027.

Mustapha was cleared by the party screening committee ahead of the party’s governorship primary scheduled for May 21.

Speaking after the screening exercise, he said his decision to contest was driven by the desire to bring positive change to the political landscape of the state and address the needs of the people.

Mustapha expressed concern over the increasing wave of defections among politicians across party lines, which he attributed to a lack of ideological commitment among some political actors.

According to him, many developed nations have continued to make progress because of the active participation and commitment of younger generations in governance.

According to him, the younger generation is determined to transform the country’s political system through purposeful leadership and dedication.

He described the PDP as the only opposition party with strong ideologies capable of addressing the aspirations of ordinary Nigerians.

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