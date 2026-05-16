Pasquale Fiore: Nigeria Offers Huge Business Growth Opportunities

Managing Director and CEO of Heliconia Park Hotel & Suite LTD, Pasquale Fiore, speaks to Raheem Akingbolu about the sophistication of the Lagos market and how the city’s dynamism has provided unique opportunities for players in the hospitality sector to explore, compete and contribute well to the economy

What is your view about Nigeria’s business landscape and Lagos in particular?

Succinctly speaking, Nigeria is a fantastic business environment with a lot of opportunities and potential for business growth. Like every country, Nigeria has its challenges but they are surmountable for innovative and forward-looking brand owners. In particular, the people are great, welcoming and sophisticated. Lagos as a city, on the other hand, is the heartbeat of commercial activities, where dining and social culture continue to evolve. It’s our belief, therefore, that the scale and diversity of the Lagos market required a more structured approach to service and delivery. This explains why Heliconia Park Hotel is extending its footprint beyond accommodation into a more layered hospitality experience. With the launch of Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, our brand has thus introduced a new dining destination that reflects our commitment to comfort, quality, and thoughtful design.

Heliconia Park has grown steadily in recent years. How does Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar fit into that journey?

Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is a continuation of the direction we have been building towards. From the beginning, our focus has been on creating complete experiences. Hospitality does not stop at accommodation, and dining plays a central role in how people engage with space. This allows us to extend the Heliconia Park experience in a more considered way. It brings another layer to what we offer and strengthens the overall identity of the brand without moving away from what has always defined us.

What inspired the launch of Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar at this time?

Over time, we observed that guests were looking for more than convenience. They wanted a refreshing space with comfort and attention to detail, like the experience we provide across Heliconia Park Hotels. We are launching Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar at out Lagos Heliconia Park Hotel & Spa now because it reflects our readiness to meet that expectation at the right standard. It was important for us to launch only when we were confident that the experience we offer would feel wholesome and consistent with the brand.

Heliconia Park is known for “Comfort & Luxury.” How does Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar bring this idea to life?

Like with Heliconia Park Hotel, we have created an environment that is refined and easy to enjoy. At Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, this reflects in the design, the service, and the overall atmosphere. All guests can experience quality dining without any sense of formality that feels distant. The experience remains relaxed and familiar, which is central to how we define luxury.

Lagos has a competitive dining scene. What distinguishes Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar?

Lagos is a strong and dynamic city with a wide range of options. We respect that and understand that expectations are high. For us, the focus has been on creating a space with a clear identity. What distinguishes Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is the consistency across every element. The food, the service, and the ambience are aligned to deliver a complete experience. It is not about doing many things but doing the right things well.

How does the restaurant complement the broader Heliconia Park Hotel Lagos experience?

It strengthens the experience in a more deliberate way. Heliconia Park Hotels has always been designed as a complete environment, and Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar brings dining into that ecosystem with more intention. It allows us to offer a fuller experience within one space, without relying on external options. It also opens up Heliconia Park as a brand in a new way. Guests no longer need to stay overnight to engage with the brand. People can come in, dine, spend time, and experience the environment on their own terms, which adds a different kind of accessibility to what we offer.

Beyond hotel guests, who is Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar designed for?

It is designed for both our guests at Heliconia Park Hotel and the public who are looking for a different kind of dining environment. It is a space that works for business meetings, quiet dinners, and social occasions. The intention behind Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar is to create a place that feels accessible, while still maintaining a strong sense of identity.

What kind of dining experience can guests expect?

The focus is on a well-executed, contemporary dining experience built around quality ingredients and thoughtful preparation. The menu leans international, with a clear emphasis on consistency, presentation, and flavor, rather than trying to do too many things at once.

People are more conscious of the overall experience. We have taken that into account and created an experience that feels unhurried. It is a place where guests can sit comfortably, have conversations, and spend time without pressure. The pace, the service, and the setting all work together to create something that feels considered rather than overstated.

Design plays an important role in Heliconia Park properties. How does that translate into Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar?

At Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar, design is used to create a sense of separation from the city. The space is intentionally set up to feel quiet and removed, even within Lagos. It gives guests a chance to step away from the usual pace and settle into a more relaxed environment. There is a strong connection between the indoor and outdoor areas.

The restaurant opens into a poolside setting with a dedicated relaxation area and an outdoor bar. The space is wide, airy, and well lit, which makes it comfortable at different times of the day. It is designed to feel open without losing its sense of privacy.

What lessons from your properties in Port Harcourt and Lagos influenced this restaurant?

Both locations have shaped how we think about consistency and guest expectations. In Port Harcourt, we built a strong relationship with guests by focusing on familiarity and trust. That foundation has been important. In Lagos, the scale and diversity of the market required a more structured approach to service and delivery. Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar brings those lessons together, combining consistency with a more refined and focused experience. Our goal is to build a brand that offers a complete and consistent experience across different touchpoints.

What would you like guests to take away after visiting Oasis Gourmet Restaurant and Pool Bar?

A sense of ease and satisfaction. We want them to feel comfortable and well looked after. If guests leave with the intention to return, then we have achieved what we set out to do. That is what matters most to us.