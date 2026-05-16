Nigerian Red Cross Seeks Greater Support to Tackle Rising Humanitarian Needs in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society has appealed for increased support from government, corporate organisations and the public to address growing humanitarian challenges and declining funding for relief operations.

The Branch Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society in Anambra State, Prof. Charity Emelie, who spoke to THISDAY to commemorate this year’s World Red Cross Day said the organisation continues to play a vital role as a first responder during emergencies, disasters and public health crises across the state.

She noted that the branch had strengthened its emergency response capacity by training volunteers and equipping a Branch Rapid Response Team (BRRT) to manage disasters and medical emergencies effectively.

She said: “The humanitarian challenges are increasing at an astronomical rate while funding is dwindling. We need vehicles, ambulances, drugs and other relevant materials to continue serving vulnerable communities effectively.

“I appeal to stakeholders, including government officials, development partners, local government authorities and private individuals, to support the society’s humanitarian work, particularly our assistance to vulnerable persons and motherless children’s homes in Onitsha and Nnewi.”

Enumerating some of their recent activities, Emelie said during the Anambra State elections, the society deployed 215 members of its Emergency First Aid Team (EFAT), alongside 465 trained first aiders and three operational vehicles across the state.

She said the teams attended to 35 casualties involving fainting, dislocations and other minor medical conditions.

Emelie said the organisation had also expanded humanitarian assistance through partnerships with regional and international agencies. She disclosed that an ECOWAS-supported intervention programme provided food items and cash assistance to about 1,000 households in Awka North and Ogbaru Local Government Areas.

She added that, with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), more than 1,000 households in Anambra West, Ayamelum and Ogbaru received cash assistance, non-food items and dignity kits for women affected by disasters.