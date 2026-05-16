Gombe Deepens Agricultural, Economic Partnerships with FCDO, Propcom+ 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to sustaining productive partnerships aimed at accelerating agricultural development, improving livelihoods and strengthening economic prosperity in the state.

The governor stated this yesterday while receiving a delegation from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the British High Commission and Propcom+ at the Government House.

The delegation was in the state for an annual review of the Propcom+ partnership with Gombe State as well as consultations on future areas of collaboration.

The team was led by Mr. Archie Stay, Food and Agriculture Adviser, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), British High Commission.

Other members of the delegation included Mr. Valentine Udida, Senior Programme Manager, FCDO; Dr. Adiya Ode, Country Representative, Propcom+; and Dr. Olumide Ojo, Strategy Director, Propcom+.

Governor Yahaya expressed optimism that the partnership between Gombe State and Propcom+ would continue to deliver meaningful impact, particularly in the areas of agricultural productivity, climate adaptation, rural empowerment and economic inclusion.

He noted that his administration places high priority on agriculture as a major driver of economic growth and employment, stressing that collaboration with reputable international development partners such as FCDO remains critical to achieving sustainable development goals in the state.

The governor commended the FCDO and Propcom+ for their continued support towards reforms and interventions designed to improve the lives of farmers, women and vulnerable communities.

He particularly appreciated the support provided by Propcom+ in the development of the state’s Agro-Industrial Policy, which has since been approved by the State Executive Council and is awaiting official launch.

He further assured the delegation of the readiness of the Gombe State Government to deepen cooperation and implement policies that will encourage innovation, attract investment and ensure long-term development in the agricultural sector.

Speaking during the meeting, the team leader, Mr. Archie Stay, explained that the visit was aimed at assessing the progress of ongoing engagements under the Propcom+ programme and consulting stakeholders on the next phase of the partnership.

He commended the Gombe State Government for demonstrating strong political will and leadership in implementing programmes that promote food security, climate resilience and inclusive economic growth.

The meeting was attended by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Jalo Ali, mni, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Ahmed Guli.