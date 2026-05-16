2027: Ilorin Emirate Moves to Reconcile Abdulrazaq, Mustapha

The Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council has disclosed ongoing efforts to reconcile Kwara Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and the Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, amid reported cracks in their political relationship ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The council made this known after an emergency meeting which held at the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, the National Coordinator of the council, Dr. Yakub Yahaya Oloriegbe, said the body considered both men among the most prominent sons of the Ilorin Emirate and was determined to restore cordial relations between them in the interest of the community.

Mr Oloriegbe said previous reconciliation efforts initiated by the Emir would serve as the foundation for the fresh intervention.

“You will recall that there was an earlier reconciliation effort championed by our father, the Emir of Ilorin, which was led by the late Chief Imam of Ilorin Emirate, Dr Muhammad Bashir Solihu,” he said.

According to him, the earlier committee comprised respected Islamic scholars and prominent stakeholders, including Sheikh Habeeb Abdullahi Al-Ilory, Mudir Markaz, Agege; Sheikh Abdulkadir Kamaldeen Al-Adaby, Khakifa Adabiyah; former Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Alhaji Sheu Gafar, and the National President of the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union, ACG Abdulmumini Abdulmalik (Rtd), among others.

“We are building on those earlier efforts and we intend to move quickly on the matter,” he added.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the council, Lt Col. Abubakar Edun (Rtd), warned that prolonged division between the two political figures could have adverse consequences for the Ilorin Emirate.

According to him, the rift had already affected the community’s access to federal projects and political appointments.

“The two are among the finest sons of this community. Unfortunately, the cracks in their relationship have cost the emirate several multi-billion naira federal projects and appointments,” he said.

“And if care isn’t taken, it could cost us even more in the forthcoming elections. May God forbid it.”

“We have realised that if decisive steps are not taken, it is the Ilorin Emirate that will continue to bear the consequences.”

The council also inspected the ongoing pavilion project at the forecourt of the Emir’s palace and commended the Kwara State Government for the quality of work at the site.