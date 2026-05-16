Cuba Blames US Sanctions for Deepening Energy Crisis, Responds Cautiously to Reported $100m Aid Offer

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The government of Cuba has intensified accusations against the United States over the island’s worsening electricity and economic crisis, while cautiously welcoming reports of a proposed $100 million American aid package amid growing humanitarian concerns.

In separate statements issued this week, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and government officials argued that the country’s severe power shortages, fuel scarcity, and economic hardship are direct consequences of decades-long U.S. sanctions and what Havana described as an increasingly aggressive “energy blockade.”

The latest developments come as Cuba experiences one of its most difficult periods in recent years, marked by prolonged blackouts, shortages of food and medicine, rising inflation, and mounting public frustration.

Díaz-Canel said the situation affecting Cuba’s National Power System had become “especially tense,” with authorities forecasting a deficit of more than 2,000 megawatts during peak evening demand.

According to the Cuban leader, fuel shortages alone were responsible for preventing the generation of at least 1,100 megawatts of electricity, significantly worsening blackouts across the country.

He accused Washington of deliberately obstructing fuel supplies to Cuba by threatening sanctions and punitive measures against countries and companies willing to trade with Havana.

“This dramatic worsening has a single cause: the genocidal energy blockade that the U.S. has imposed on our country,” Díaz-Canel declared.

The Cuban president argued that recent improvements in electricity supply during April demonstrated the direct relationship between fuel imports and power generation capacity.

He noted that the arrival of a single fuel tanker — out of the eight Cuba reportedly requires monthly — temporarily reduced electricity deficits and mitigated blackouts, though outages did not disappear entirely.

Díaz-Canel further accused sections of the U.S. media and political establishment of attempting to portray Cuba’s economic crisis as solely the result of government mismanagement while ignoring the impact of sanctions and economic restrictions.

According to him, neither the decades-old U.S. embargo nor the additional sanctions imposed during the administration of former President Donald Trump had succeeded in overthrowing the Cuban Revolution.

He alleged that more recent executive measures targeting fuel supplies, foreign trade, and investment in Cuba were specifically designed to increase suffering among ordinary citizens and provoke unrest against the government.

Despite the criticism, Havana has also reacted cautiously to reports that the United States Department of State had formally proposed an aid package valued at $100 million for Cuba.

In a separate government statement, Cuban authorities said it remained unclear whether the proposed assistance would come in the form of direct financial support or material aid such as fuel, food, or medicine.

The Cuban government said it was prepared to consider foreign aid offered in good faith and expressed openness to working with the Catholic Church in implementing humanitarian support efforts.

“We are willing to hear the details of the offer and how it would be implemented,” the statement said, while warning against any attempt to use humanitarian assistance for political leverage.

Havana maintained that the most meaningful support Washington could provide would be the easing of economic, commercial, financial, and energy restrictions imposed on the island.

Cuban officials argued that sanctions had intensified “as never before” in recent months, severely affecting nearly every sector of the economy and worsening living conditions for millions of citizens.

The latest exchange reflects the complicated and often confrontational relationship between Havana and Washington, which has remained strained for more than six decades despite intermittent attempts at diplomatic rapprochement.

While Cuba insists that U.S. sanctions are the central driver of its current crisis, critics of the Cuban government continue to point to structural inefficiencies, state control of the economy, and policy failures as major contributors to the country’s prolonged economic difficulties.

Nevertheless, the apparent willingness of both sides to discuss humanitarian assistance suggests a potentially significant, though cautious, opening for limited engagement amid escalating hardship on the island.