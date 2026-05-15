Osimhen Needs to Win UEFA Champions League to Be Rated World’s Best Striker, Says Nsofor

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Winning the UEFA Champions League has been described as the missing link in Victor Osimhen’s rising profile before he can truly be rated amongst the world’s best strikers.

Speaking on BrilaFm’s“No Holds Barred” morning show yesterday, former Nigeria and Inter Milan forward, Obinna Nsofor, insisted that he is happy for all that Osimhen has achieved with Galatasaray since moving there from Italian side, Napoli, but he needs to move to one of Europe’s big clubs to stand the chance of winning the Champions League.

“The only thing I see stopping Victor Osimhen from being number one striker in the world is the UEFA Champions League. If he wins the UEFA Champions League no one will say he’s number three, you will say he is the best,” observed Nsofor who won Olympic silver medal with Nigeria’s U23 Dream Team at Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

The former Nigerian international who won the Serie A title and the Supercoppa in 2009 with Inter Milan, stressed that it is his prayer that Osimhen will move to one of the big clubs this summer, just like Ademola Lookman dumped Atalanta for Atlético Madrid.

“Comparing Osimhen to strikers like Harry Kane and co right now, he’ll be considered outside the Top 3. So my prayer is that if there is possibility to leave Galatasaray this summer, he should go and take the opportunity.”

Osimhen who helped Galatasaray to a successful title defence in the Turkish Super Lig, has been told to decide his future even as he still has three years left on his contract that cost Galatasaray a hefty €75million to Napoli.

In the wake of renewed interests in the Nigerian striker, Turkish sporting media reported during the week that Galatasaray will not accept anything less that €150million before they can allow their prized asset leave Istanbul for another European city on permanent transfer.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG, and Manchester United are amongst some of the big clubs in Europe interested in signing Osimhen in summer.