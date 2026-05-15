FA Cup Final, PL Run-In Dominate SuperSport’s Weekend Football

English football enters a decisive week as the FA Cup final shares the spotlight with Premier League fixtures shaping the title race, European places and relegation battle. The games will be live on SuperSport.

The focus turns to Wembley on Saturday at 3:00 PM as Chelsea face Man City in the FA Cup final. City are chasing another domestic trophy after lifting the Carabao Cup, but arrive under pressure after losing the last two FA Cup finals. Chelsea, under interim manager Calum McFarlane, see the final as a chance to win silverware and secure a direct route into Europe, given their league struggles.

City edged Southampton with late goals in the semi-finals, while Chelsea reached Wembley with a narrow win over Leeds. The result could also shape the final European qualification picture in the Premier League. The FA Cup fInal, alongside all Premier League matches, air live on SS Premier League (DStv Ch. 203, GOtv Ch. 65),

Premier League action begins today, (Friday) at 8:00 PM as Aston Villa host Liverpool in a major top-four clash. Both sides are level on points, with Villa also preparing for the Europa League final.

Sunday opens at 12:30 PM with Man United against Nottingham Forest.

United have secured Champions League football, while Forest are safe and looking to finish strongly. At 3:00 PM, Brentford host Crystal Palace, while Everton face Sunderland, with all four sides still holding outside hopes of a late European push.

Sunday’s key survival fixture comes at 5:30 PM as Newcastle welcome West Ham.

The Hammers remain in serious relegation trouble and may need a victory to keep their survival hopes alive.

The title race continues on Monday at 8:00 PM as leaders Arsenal host relegated Burnley, knowing any dropped points could prove costly.

Tuesday brings two major fixtures. Man City visit Bournemouth at 7:30 PM needing victory to maintain pressure on Arsenal, while Chelsea host Spurs at 8:15 PM in a London derby with implications at both ends of the table.