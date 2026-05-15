Books & Desserts: Inside the Abuja Women’s Club Reading Its Way to Global Influence

In a world where thumbs scroll faster than minds can linger, a group of women in Abuja decided to do something radical: stop. Stop the doomscrolling. Stop the noise. And pick up a book. What started over a decade ago as two friends craving deeper conversation has since spilled beyond Nigeria’s borders into Houston, Toronto, London, Accra, and Zoom screens across the globe.

This is Books & Desserts, a women-led movement proving that when women gather to read with intention, they don’t just finish chapters. They start revolutions in their own lives. At its heart, Books & Desserts is more than shelves and circles. It’s a pact among women to think deeper, live with purpose, and rise together one book, one bold conversation, one shared moment at a time. Writes Mary Nnah

In an era defined by fast-paced digital consumption, where scrolling often replaces sustained reading, and attention spans are increasingly fragmented, the place of books in everyday life appears to be under quiet threat. Yet, amid this shift, a growing community of women is pushing back—choosing depth over distraction, reflection over haste, and meaningful dialogue over passive consumption.

At the centre of this movement is Books & Desserts Book Club, a women-led initiative that began in Abuja and has steadily grown into a global network dedicated to intellectual engagement, personal development, and cultural exchange.

Founded over a decade ago by Dr. Somachi Kachikwu and Nma Nzerue, the club started as a simple idea between two women seeking more intentional conversations around books. Today, it has evolved into a structured and purpose-driven community of over 150 members spanning Nigeria, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ghana, and a vibrant virtual chapter that connects participants across continents.

What distinguishes Books & Desserts from conventional book clubs is not merely its longevity or geographic spread, but the clarity of its vision. For its founders, reading is not an end in itself—it is a tool for transformation.

“At the heart of Books & Desserts is a simple belief: when women come together to learn, reflect, and support one another, real growth happens,” said Nzerue, whose interests in education, youth development, and personal growth continue to shape the club’s ethos. “It has always been about creating a space where people feel seen, challenged, and inspired to become better versions of themselves.”

That philosophy is echoed by Kachikwu, widely known within the community as Dr. K, whose work sits at the intersection of education, leadership, and the practical application of technology, including artificial intelligence.

“For me, Books & Desserts has always been about creating a space where greatness is nurtured,” she explained. “A space where women are not just reading, but evolving—challenging themselves and becoming more confident in how they show up in the world.”

From its early days in Abuja, the club has expanded into multiple chapters, including Lagos and Port Harcourt in Nigeria, as well as cities such as Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Toronto, and the DMV area in North America. A United Kingdom chapter and a Ghana chapter further extend its reach, while a global virtual platform ensures that geography is no barrier to participation.

At the core of this international structure are chapter hosts—women who serve not just as organisers, but as facilitators of thoughtful engagement. They curate discussions, guide conversations, and create environments where members can share openly and critically examine ideas. Their role is central to maintaining the club’s standards across diverse cultural contexts.

Despite operating in different regions, each chapter remains anchored in a shared philosophy: reading with intention. Members are encouraged to go beyond simply finishing books, instead using them as springboards for deeper inquiry—challenging assumptions, broadening perspectives, and applying insights to real-life situations.

Meetings often blend intellectual discourse with social connection, pairing book discussions with shared meals and personal storytelling. This combination, members say, is what transforms the experience from routine reading into something more immersive and impactful.

Over time, Books & Desserts has also evolved into a creative incubator. No longer just a community of readers, it is increasingly a platform for writers and thought leaders. Several members have emerged as published and emerging authors, contributing to a growing body of work that reflects the diversity of their experiences.

This transition from readers to creators aligns with the club’s broader mission—to empower women not only to consume knowledge but to shape and contribute to it.

The group’s evolution comes at a time when reading itself is being redefined. With the rise of digital platforms and artificial intelligence, access to information has become easier than ever. However, the founders of Books & Desserts maintain that access alone is not enough.

While the club has embraced hybrid formats that incorporate digital tools and virtual engagement, it continues to emphasise the importance of critical thinking, deep reading, and independent perspective. Technology, in this context, is viewed as a complement – not a replacement – or thoughtful engagement.

Another area of concern for the group is the noticeable decline in reading habits among younger generations. In response, Books & Desserts has expanded its focus beyond its immediate membership, organising reading drives and outreach initiatives aimed at promoting literacy and rekindling interest in books.

These efforts reflect a broader commitment to education, mentorship, and social impact – extending the club’s influence beyond private gatherings into the wider community.

Beyond literacy, the club is also contributing to an important cultural conversation: the global visibility of African stories. While Western publishing ecosystems often benefit from strong linkages between literature, film, and media, similar structures in Africa are still developing, with funding and distribution challenges limiting opportunities for adaptation.

Nevertheless, there is growing optimism. Increased global interest in African narratives is opening new pathways for storytelling, and communities like Books & Desserts are playing a role in amplifying these voices—creating audiences, fostering discussion, and sustaining momentum.

What is particularly striking about the club’s journey is its ability to balance growth with intimacy. Despite its international footprint, it has retained the essence of its founding idea: a space for honest conversation, shared learning, and mutual support.

In a world that often rewards speed over substance, Books & Desserts offers a quiet but powerful alternative -one rooted in intentionality, connection, and the enduring value of ideas.

It is, at its core, more than a book club. It is a community of women committed to thinking deeply, living purposefully, and growing together – one book, one conversation, and one shared experience at a time.