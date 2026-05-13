Osun State Police Command Condemns

Vandalism of Billboards Within the State

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





The Osun State Police Command yesterday strongly condemned recent acts of vandalization and destruction of billboards and other government symbols within the state.

The command in a statement made available to THISDAY yesterday by DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, police image-maker viewed these as a criminal act and a direct attack on public property, constituted authority, and the relative peace currently being enjoyed in Osun State.

He said such criminal activities are capable of inciting tension, causing unnecessary unrest, and undermining efforts aimed at promoting the relative peace of the state.

The command therefore urged all political parties, candidates and their supporters to conduct their activities within the ambit of the law and in strict compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

He also reminded political actors to play politics according to the rules by embracing peaceful engagement, political tolerance, and lawful conduct, while refraining from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Ibrahim Gotan, warned all individuals or groups involved in these acts to desist forthwith, as the command will not tolerate any form of criminality capable of disrupting public peace.

He said the police have commenced discreet investigation into the incidents with a view to identifying, arresting, and prosecuting the perpetrators in accordance with the law.

He enjoyed members of the public to remain law-abiding, refrain from taking law into their hands and report suspicious movements or persons involved such act and other related crimes to the nearest police station.

The command therefore assured residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and urges all stakeholders to join hands in preserving public infrastructure and maintaining peace across the state.