NECA Launches ESG Implementation Guide to Strengthen MSME Sustainability

Oriarehu Bonny

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), has officially launched the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Implementation Guide for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria, in a bid to strengthen sustainable business practices and enhance the competitiveness of small businesses across the country.

The launch, which was held in Lagos is designed to help MSMEs integrate ESG principles into their operations, enabling them to adopt more responsible, transparent, and sustainable business practices.

Speaking at the launch, the Director General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association(NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, explained that ESG has evolved into a critical global business conversation that determines long-term sustainability, competitiveness, and access to opportunities for organizations across sectors.

Oyerinde noted that many MSMEs struggle to understand and practically implement ESG requirements cost-effectively, which has driven NECA and its partners to develop the guide based on extensive research into the level of ESG awareness and adoption among Nigerian businesses.

“From investors and regulators to consumers and global value chains, there is a growing expectation for businesses, regardless of size, to demonstrate responsible and sustainable practices. This guide is designed to be practical, accessible, and action-oriented. It provides MSMEs with clear guidance on understanding ESG concepts, implementing sustainable business practices, identifying ESG risks and opportunities, and positioning their businesses for improved access to finance and market opportunities,” he said.

He reaffirmed NECA’s commitment to supporting businesses beyond the launch of the guide through continuous engagement, training, advisory services, and strategic partnerships to deepen ESG adoption across sectors.