  • Tuesday, 12th May, 2026

emPLE Insurance Pays over N7 billion Claims

Business | 7 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

emPLE  Insurance Nigeria, said it paid over N7 billion  claims in 2025 to  mitigate losses incurred by individuals, families, and businesses who constitute its customers.

The underwriting firm reaffirmed  its commitment to  continue to empower individuals, families, and businesses with the financial support needed to rebuild after losses caused by life and business uncertainties.

According to the company, amid evolving industry dynamics and regulatory expectations under the new Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025), emPLE  has demonstrated resilience and operational strength, serving its policyholders across its Life and General Insurance businesses. Speaking about the company’s performance, emPLE General Insurance   Managing Director, Olalekan Oyinlade, said, “Insurance, at its core, is a promise, a sacred obligation to  provide support in times of adversity, and in 2025, we honoured that promise”.

Also speaking, Managing Director of emPLE Life Assurance Limited,  Jolaolu Fakoya, 

said, “In Life Insurance, our role in providing reassurance in moments of uncertainty is close to our heart.”

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