emPLE Insurance Pays over N7 billion Claims

Ebere Nwoji

emPLE Insurance Nigeria, said it paid over N7 billion claims in 2025 to mitigate losses incurred by individuals, families, and businesses who constitute its customers.

The underwriting firm reaffirmed its commitment to continue to empower individuals, families, and businesses with the financial support needed to rebuild after losses caused by life and business uncertainties.

According to the company, amid evolving industry dynamics and regulatory expectations under the new Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA 2025), emPLE has demonstrated resilience and operational strength, serving its policyholders across its Life and General Insurance businesses. Speaking about the company’s performance, emPLE General Insurance Managing Director, Olalekan Oyinlade, said, “Insurance, at its core, is a promise, a sacred obligation to provide support in times of adversity, and in 2025, we honoured that promise”.

Also speaking, Managing Director of emPLE Life Assurance Limited, Jolaolu Fakoya,

said, “In Life Insurance, our role in providing reassurance in moments of uncertainty is close to our heart.”