WAEC Strengthens CB-WASSCE Against Malpractice

Funmi Ogundare





Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Dr. Amos Josiah Dangut, yesterday, said the council has strengthened its computer-based examination system to prevent malpractice by ensuring that no two candidates receive the same sequence of questions during the ongoing 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Briefing journalists in Lagos, Dangut disclosed that the council has also refined its examination paper serialisation system introduced in previous examinations, describing it as part of efforts to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

He said the ongoing Computer-Based WASSCE for school candidates, which commenced on April 21 with practical papers, would end on June 19, spanning eight weeks and three days.

According to him, “a total of 1,959,636 candidates from 24,207 schools registered for the examination, comprising 958,564 males and 1,001,072 females. This indicates a rise in female participation compared to last year.”

The HNO noted that the growing acceptance of the computer-based examination format followed the successful conduct of the maiden edition in 2025, adding that more schools, including offshore schools in neighbouring countries using the WAEC syllabus, had embraced the initiative.

“In our pursuit of leveraging modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to improve service delivery, the council has continued the serialisation of examination papers. This innovation ensures that no two candidates have the same question sequence,” he stated.

He added that candidates would sit for 37 subjects comprising 97 papers, while about 29,000 senior secondary school teachers nominated by various Ministries of Education were participating as supervisors.

Dangut also confirmed that the National Identification Number (NIN) had been incorporated into the registration process in compliance with federal government directives.

On insecurity, Dangut acknowledged that security challenges in some parts of the country had made the conduct of examinations difficult, but said the council had continued to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force, other security agencies and state governments to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

He warned candidates, schools and supervisors against involvement in examination malpractice, stressing that sanctions approved by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) would be strictly enforced against offenders.

He further cautioned parents against patronising rogue websites allegedly involved in examination fraud, saying WAEC, in partnership with security agencies, would track and prosecute perpetrators.

The WAEC boss commented on several technological innovations introduced by the council, including the WAEC digital certificate platform, WAEC Verify, WAEC Chatbot, Digital Examiners Marks System, Centre Locator and the examination malpractice portal.

He added, “the council has also made available educational resources such as past question papers, Chief Examiners’ Reports, WAEC E-Study Portal, E-Learning Portal and WAEC Konnect to support candidates’ preparation.”

Dangut assured stakeholders that results for the 2026 CB-WASSCE would be released 45 days after the last paper, while certificates would be issued to schools within 90 days, with digital copies accessible online.

WAEC is committed to conducting a credible examination in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education, state ministries, security agencies and other stakeholders,” the HNO stated.