Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa, Abiodun, Mimiko, Others Celebrate Pa Fasoranti at 100

Fidelis David in Akure





Vice President Kashim Shettima, representing President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, led a high-powered delegation of political leaders, traditional rulers, and eminent Nigerians to Akure, Ondo State, for the centenary celebration of Afenifere leader and elder statesman, Chief Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti.

The celebration, held at Fasoranti’s residence along Omolere Nursery and Primary School, Akure, drew prominent personalities from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Shettima described Pa Fasoranti as a moral compass and living witness to Nigeria’s historical evolution, saying his life symbolises courage, sacrifice and principled commitment to public service.

The vice president said the elder statesman belonged to a generation that shaped history rather than merely observing it, stressing that any society where leadership loses compassion, the vulnerable becomes weakened.

He commended Pa Fasoranti for consistently standing with the marginalised and giving voice to the underrepresented, stating that the Afenifere leader has always chosen principle over convenience and service over silence.

According to him, Pa Fasoranti’s lifetime spans Nigeria’s colonial era, independence, military rule, interrupted democratic transitions, and the present constitutional order, yet he remains firmly rooted in justice and unity.

Shettima stated, “Chief Fasoranti gave voice to the underrepresented and sacrificed his comfort in doing so. He rejected the convenient silence of privilege and embraced the burden of advocacy, the loneliness of principle, and the risk of standing with those whom society was tempted to ignore.

“To uphold a cause for the betterment of one’s people and the nation, as Chief Fasoranti has done, is to bear scars that become badges of honour.

“He witnessed the colonial period of this nation, the dawn of independence, the interruptions of military governments, the pain of truncated democracies, and now our longest experience of constitutional rule.

“Such a life must count in the moral inventory of a nation, especially because he lived through these ages with an unbroken commitment to dispelling oppression in whatever form it appeared.”

The vice president stated, “Beyond taking part in defining the destiny and politics of his people, Chief Fasoranti never waited until danger had passed before speaking out. There are men who embrace democracy only when it serves their ambition. There are men who preach justice in public and bargain it away in private.

“They speak the language of principle but refuse to walk its road. Chief Fasoranti walked that road, paid the price, and has lived long enough to see history vindicate him. Indeed, his experience counts because he did not live as a spectator.”

Shettima added, “He saw Nigeria in its infancy. He saw her hopes rise, her dreams wounded, her institutions tested, and her democracy reborn. Through all of these, he remained a steadfast voice for the dignity of his people and for the unity of this nation on the basis of justice.

“He lend his voice to caution us against oppression. He understood that peace without fairness is a fragile peace, and that unity without justice only postpones grievance.”

On behalf of the federal government and Tinubu, Shettima appreciated Pa Fasoranti for his contributions to education, democracy, and nation-building, while praying for continued good health and an enduring legacy for the centenarian.

In his remarks, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, described Pa Fasoranti as a towering moral authority and living institution whose 100 years reflect discipline, integrity, courage, and selfless service to humanity.

Aiyedatiwa said the centenary celebration transcend-ed longevity, stating that it is a celebration of a life deeply woven into Nigeria’s moral and historical fabric.

In his goodwill message, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said it was a privilege to represent his state at the celebration, describing Pa Fasoranti as an icon whose life continues to command national admiration.

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, described the occasion as a celebration of dignity, honour, integrity, and resilience in adversity.

The event was also attended by Ondo State Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly; Rt. Hon Olamide Oladiji; members of Ondo State Executive Council; former Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former Osun State Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; and Special Adviser to the President on General Duties and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar.

Others included Afenifere chieftain, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa; representatives of Ekiti State Government, led by Secretary to the State Government, Professor Habibat Omolara Adubiaro; members of the National Assembly; members of state assemblies; and top government officials.

Traditional rulers present at the celebration included Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, represented by Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi; Olowo of Owo and Chairman of Council of Obas, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi; Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo; and other monarchs from across Yorubaland.