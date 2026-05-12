Osun 2026: Adeleke Reduced Osun Domestic Debt Profile from N148bn to N83.32bn in Q1 2025, Says  Oyewumi

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has substantially cleared the mess created by the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola with the reduction of domestic debt profile of the state from N148 billion in December 2022 to N83.32 billion by the first quarter of 2025.

Director-General of the Imole Campaign Council (TICC), Senator Akogun Kamorudeen Oyewumi, representing Osun West Senatorial District stated this at the opening of Media Center as a strategic platform to house, coordinate, and disseminate the activities of the Imole Campaign Council under the supervision of the Media and Publicity Committee headed by Rep. Bamidele Salam.

According to him, the governor had also reduced the external debt from $91.78 million in 2022 and $75.14 million, representing a 43.84 percent and 18.13 percent reduction, respectively.

Oyewumi who reminded electorates of the terrible mess created by immediate past administration on which the APC candidate, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji served as Commissioner of Finance, stressed that, “Similarly, the internally-generated revenue of N24.47 billion in 2022 has been increased to N58.7 billion in 2025 representing a 139.89 percent jump and indicated a clean bill of health for the state’s finances. “

He equally remarked the government has also ensured harmonization and digitalisation of revenue collection to streamline the tax structure and reduce human interferences to block leakages.

He said “Let me reiterate clearly that the Imole Campaign Council will not be distracted by mundane, trivial or negative politics which the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted in the course of this campaign.

“As an incumbent government which has clearly justified the mandate of the people, we are focused on seeking renewed support from the people of Osun State for the consolidation of the unprecedented gains of good governance which Governor Ademola Adeleke has brought to our dear state.”

Senator Oyewumi equally made it clear that, “We have cleared 18 months out of the 30 months inherited half-salary liabilities from the past APC government. Our government has also cleared in full, the 28-month contributory pension arrears owed to retirees by the past APC governments in Osun State.”

The lawmaker noted that “benefits of these milestones recorded in the improvement of the financial health of the state has resulted in unprecedented infrastructure development, human capital development, and significant improvement in every index of good governance in the last 3 ½ years. “

He said: “Governor Ademola Adeleke’s administration has scored a number of positive firsts in the annals of Osun State. The administration is proud to speak about the first-ever flyover in Ile-Ife, the source, not merely as a beautiful structure, but as a thoughtfully conceived economic infrastructure designed to improve mobility, commerce, urban development, and the prestige of that ancestral home of Yoruba race.

“It is the first administration to construct a major dual carriageway in Ilesha, Ila-Orangun, Ede, Iwo, and over 300km of urban and rural roads in all Local Governments in Osun State.”

“Our visionary governor is the first to construct two major fly-overs in Osogbo and another one in Ile-Ife to modernize our cities and improve transportation inter-connectivity.

“This is also the first time in the history of Osun State that the implementation of the new national minimum wage did not lead to any industrial action.”