Cannes Lions Names Mabel Adeteye to 2026 Global Jury Panel

The international creative industry has tapped Nigerian communications executive Mabel Adeteye for one of its most prestigious responsibilities.

Adeteye, who currently heads Brands and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, has been selected as a jury member for the Brand Experience & Activation category at the 2026 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, one of the world’s biggest gatherings for advertising, media, marketing, and creative business leaders.

The event is scheduled to hold from June 22 to 26, 2026, in Cannes, France, where top creative professionals from across the world will evaluate campaigns and ideas shaping the future of brand engagement.

Her selection places another Nigerian professional on the global creative map and reflects the rising influence of African marketing and communications talent in international industry conversations.

Over the years, Adeteye has built a career around brand transformation, audience engagement, and strategic storytelling across banking, media, and agency sectors. At Wema Bank, she has led several campaigns designed to modernise the bank’s public image while strengthening emotional connection with younger audiences and digital consumers.

Among the initiatives credited to her leadership are the bank’s 80th anniversary campaign, the launch of the “One Day MD/CEO” initiative for children, and “Sounds of ALAT,” an entertainment-driven youth campaign aimed at expanding the visibility of the bank’s digital ecosystem.

Her work has also extended into digital growth and corporate visibility, helping the institution deepen audience engagement across social and video platforms.

Before joining Wema Bank, she spent more than seven years at TVC Communications, overseeing corporate communication, digital strategy, and public relations for brands including TVC News, TVC Entertainment, and Max FM. During that period, she led the relaunch of Max FM in Lagos, managed major reputation-sensitive moments for the organisation, and coordinated communication campaigns across television, radio, print, and digital channels.

Earlier in her career, she led national campaigns for global brands including British Airways, Coca-Cola, Ford Motors, Etisalat, etc building strong expertise in integrated communications strategy, stakeholder management, and client relationship leadership.

Speaking on her appointment, Adeteye said the opportunity represents a proud moment not just personally, but for African creatives and communication professionals pushing boundaries in global markets.

“Creativity is no longer defined by geography. Some of the most exciting brand experiences today are coming from markets that understand people deeply and know how to create authentic emotional connections. It is a privilege to join this year’s jury and contribute to recognising work that is moving culture and redefining engagement globally,” she said.