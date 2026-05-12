Afreximbank, Lagos State Take African Design to Milan, Launch Global Tour to Position Lagos as Creative Capital

Mary Nnah





African design is set for a major push onto the global stage as Design Week Lagos, with the strategic support of Afreximbank and Lagos State Government, prepares to present a new generation of African designers at SaloneSatellite 2026 in Milan.

The upcoming showcase is positioned as a significant step in placing African design within the global market as part of the “All Roads Lead to Lagos” global tour.

The Milan activation will feature a curated selection of emerging talents working across furniture, lighting, and product design. The featured designers include Athanasius Johnson, Nicole Adaora Enwonwu, Odema Acacia Saleh, Richard A. Aina, Joan Eric Udorie, Olaoluwa AJ Durotoye, and Myles Igwebuike.

Their works will reflect a sophisticated intersection of material intelligence, cultural identity, and production potential. Beyond the exhibition, the platform is designed to facilitate critical conversations with international galleries and manufacturers, opening pathways for product acquisition, manufacturing partnerships, and entry into global retail markets.

“With All Roads Lead to Lagos, we are building a structured pathway for Nigerian and African designers to move from creativity into real industry and global markets,” said Titi Ogufere, Founder of Design Week Lagos.

Ogufere added, “Over the past few years, our focus has not only been on showcasing design but on training, incubating, and preparing designers to engage with manufacturing, production, and international opportunities. This global tour, which will begin in Milan and continue to London and Paris, is a natural extension of that work.

“It will allow us to present a curated expression of Lagos to the world while providing our designers with direct access to global platforms. For us, this is not just about visibility. It is about building a sustainable design economy and positioning Lagos as a serious global design capital.

“What we are building is an ecosystem that connects talent development, manufacturing, culture, and international market access. We believe African design is not only culturally relevant, but commercially viable on the global stage.”

The initiative is tied to Lagos State’s broader vision for the creative economy. The state introduced the Design Tourism initiative last year to position Lagos as a leading global destination for culture, creativity, and innovation.

The state government believes design is not just an artistic expression, but a key driver of economic growth, tourism, international engagement, and cultural exchange.

Through Design Week Lagos’ All Roads Lead to Lagos initiative, that vision will extend beyond Nigeria by taking a curated expression of Lagos and African creativity to major global platforms, including Milan, London, and Paris, before welcoming the world back to Lagos in October 2026.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson, said the strategy was about both exposure and opportunity.

Benson stated, “Through initiatives like this, we are not only showcasing the richness of our creative industry but also creating opportunities for our designers and creative businesses to connect with international markets while inviting the world to experience Lagos in a deeper and more meaningful way.

“We believe Lagos is emerging as one of the most exciting creative capitals globally, and Design Week Lagos continues to play an important role in that journey.”

The Milan showcase will be supported by Afreximbank through CANEX, the bank’s Creative Africa Nexus programme, underscoring its broader commitment to growing Africa’s creative industries and connecting African talent to international markets.

Through the activation, Afreximbank aims to reinforce its commitment to developing Africa’s creative industries as a viable economic sector, connecting talent to trade and finance.

Similarly, the Lagos State Government continues to demonstrate its vision of Lagos as a global capital for creative enterprise. This global activation follows a multi-city strategy.

After Milan, the tour will proceed to Paris and London, before culminating in Lagos in October 2026, where the focus will shift from exhibition to market integration and industrial scale.

By aligning design with manufacturing and investment, Design Week Lagos and its partners say they are laying the foundation for a new design economy, one that is African-led, globally relevant, and commercially viable.