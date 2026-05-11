Quintuplets’ Mother’s Death: Aiyedatiwa Orders Probe, Supports Babies with N2m

Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who died shortly after delivering a set of quintuplets in the state.

This is just as the governor donated N2 million for the care of a set of quintuplets noting his administration’s commitment to prioritising the welfare of pregnant women and strengthening measures aimed at reducing maternal mortality across the state.

Aiyedatiwa, represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Seun Osamaye, made the donation at the weekend during a visit to Netcare Multispeciality Hospital, Akure, where the babies are receiving medical attention.

The governor expressed sadness over the tragic loss of the mother, Mrs. Adeuyan, and sympathised with the bereaved family, assuring them of the government’s support during the difficult period.

He said the donation was meant to provide immediate relief for the care of the newborns, while further plans were being made to ensure their long-term welfare.

According to Osamaye, “Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and extends his heartfelt condolences to the family. His administration remains committed to safeguarding the lives of pregnant women and ensuring that no effort is spared in caring for these babies.”

She disclosed that beyond the immediate medical care being provided, arrangements were underway to transfer the babies to a specialised facility once they are stable enough for continued support and monitoring.

The commissioner commended the governor and the First Lady, Mrs. Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, for what she described as their unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of women and children in the state.

She stressed the incident underscored the need for stricter monitoring of high-risk pregnancies and urged health institutions to prioritise timely referrals where necessary.

“This tragedy highlights the urgent need for proactive interventions in high-risk pregnancies. We appeal to hospitals to always place premium importance on referrals in cases that require advanced specialist attention,” she said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr. Kolawole Kayode, sympathised with the family and prayed for the repose of the deceased as well as strength for her loved ones.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Adiji Ayodele Ojo, disclosed that the state government had commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident.

“The Ministry of Health has set necessary machinery in motion to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate development. Appropriate actions will follow the outcome of the investigation to enhance maternal healthcare delivery and prevent future occurrences,” he said.

The paediatrician overseeing the babies’ care, Dr. Korede Oluwatuyi, described the successful delivery of the quintuplets as initially a moment of joy, noting that medical personnel had put adequate monitoring measures in place for both the mother and her babies.

He, however, explained that despite the efforts of the medical team, the unfortunate incident occurred.

Responding to concerns over referral decisions, Oluwatuyi said the hospital had advised the family on the need for referral to either the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, or the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, but noted that such decisions could sometimes be complicated by patients’ rights and consent.