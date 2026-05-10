APC Screens Abbas, Kalu for 2027 Elections

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Sunday successfully scaled the screening process of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Their screening came a day after Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau were screened by the ruling party.

Abbas and Kalu arrived at the Treasures Suites and Conferences Hotel, venue for the submission of completed nomination forms, to the cheers of party officials and supporters.

With the exercise, the APC has concluded the screening of aspirants seeking the party’s tickets for the 2027 elections.

The development means that all presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly have successfully completed the party’s screening process and can now return to continue their legislative leadership and responsibilities.