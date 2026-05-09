Shettima: FG’ll Support Speedy Passage of Bill Seeking To Expand ICSAN’s Mandate

.Lauds institute’s professionalism, integrity on 60th anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday assured the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) that the federal government will reach out to major stakeholders to fast-track the passage of its amendment bill aimed at scaling the impact of the institute.

The bill currently before the National Assembly aims to change the institute’s name to better reflect modern governance practices and expand its mandate beyond traditional secretarial duties.

The Vice President, spoke when a delegation from ICSAN led by its 30th President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mrs. Uto Ukpanah, paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja.

On the institute’s desire to see the Chartered Governance Institute of Nigeria (CGIN) Bill passed by the National Assembly, Shettima assured that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will support them in their quest.

“Collectively, we will pull out all the plugs and reach out to all the major stakeholders to ensure that we fast-track the passage of the amendment bill so that you can operate at a much higher pedestal than you are now,” he added.

The Vice President congratulated the institute on its 60th anniversary, describing the upcoming event as a celebration of 60 years of professionalism and integrity.

“You have earned it, and the nation is better for the work you have done. You are truly a consequential organisation, and even the calibre of people who were part of your history did their best for the nation,” he said.

On ICSAN’s building project, the Vice President said that beyond having a corporate headquarters commensurate with its status, there is a need for an income-generating venture on its landed property.

Shettima assured the institute of support to boost its self-sustenance and advocacy, saying “once you become a chartered institute, the expectations on you will skyrocket.

“Be rest assured that I am fully onboard and that we will support you in whatever way we can. We have to work together, especially on the passage of the amendment bill. It is long overdue,” he added.

Earlier, Ukpanah thanked the Vice President for granting the delegation an audience, noting that ICSAN has been in Nigeria for 60 years and is playing a role in embedding governance in both the private and public sectors.

She added that the institute has maintained a legacy of preserving institutions, even as she informed the Vice President of its forthcoming event scheduled for June 26, 2026.

Ukpanah sought the Vice President’s support in ensuring that the bill is passed, stressing that it has become imperative for the name and mandate of the institute to evolve and align with current practices in other jurisdictions.

She also sought funding and support for the institute’s building project in Lagos.