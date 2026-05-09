How Quiet Reform May Reshape IMF’s Leadership Selection Process

Nume Ekeghe

A quiet but potentially transformative reform may have just begun at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), following an unprecedented consensus among member countries to support a more open, inclusive, merit-based, and transparent process for selecting the institution’s Managing Director.

The development, contained in the communiqué issued after the fifty-third Meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC) during the recent IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, is being widely interpreted by analysts as a major breakthrough in the governance structure of the multilateral institution.

For the first time in decades, IMF members formally endorsed language that could weaken the long-standing unwritten convention reserving the IMF leadership for Europeans. Conventionally, the IMF Managing Director is traditionally European, while the United States designates the President of the World Bank. This “gentleman’s agreement” has existed since 1945, preventing other nations from filling the top role

However, the key provision from the IMFC was embedded in the newly adopted ‘Diriyah Guiding Principles on IMF Quota and Governance Reforms’, which stated that: “The selection process of the Managing Director should uphold an open, inclusive, merit-based, and transparent procedure.”

Though seemingly technical, the statement marks a significant departure from decades of resistance to explicitly discussing reform of the IMF leadership recruitment process within the IMFC — the IMF’s highest political advisory body where major policy and governance matters are debated.

Observers familiar with IMF governance history described the consensus as one of the most consequential institutional reform signals seen within the Fund in recent years.

The IMFC meeting was chaired by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed Aljadaan, while Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Ryadh Alkhareif, who serves as Deputy Chair of the IMFC, was said to have played a critical role in pushing for the reform language.

What makes the development particularly significant is that IMFC communiqués are adopted strictly by consensus, meaning the United States, European countries, emerging economies, and developing nations all agreed to the new wording.

Analysts said this effectively introduces a new governance principle into the IMF system — one that could fundamentally reshape future leadership contests at the institution.

Growing calls for governance reform from emerging economies, particularly in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, over the years, have intensified pressure on the IMF to reflect changing global economic realities.

Emerging and developing economies now account for a significant share of global growth, while Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become increasingly influential in global finance and economic diplomacy.

Against this backdrop, the adoption of the Diriyah Principles is being viewed as a recognition that the IMF’s governance structure can no longer remain insulated from broader geopolitical and economic shifts.

Economic analysts noted that while the new language does not automatically end Europe’s dominance over the IMF leadership, it creates a formal institutional basis for future demands for a genuinely competitive global selection process.

“It changes the conversation,” one observer familiar with IMF governance negotiations said.

“This is about merit-based multilateralism,” another governance expert noted. “The best person should lead the institution, regardless of nationality.”

Yet analysts said the introduction of governance principles supporting open leadership competition may gradually reshape expectations within the institution.

The reform effort also highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing role in global multilateral diplomacy.

Over the past few years, Riyadh has increasingly positioned itself as a bridge between advanced economies and the Global South, while also seeking greater influence within international financial institutions.

The Saudi-led push for governance reform at the IMF reflects the kingdom’s evolving diplomatic strategy, which emphasises institutional legitimacy, inclusiveness, and consensus-building.

The reform could have major implications for Africa and other developing regions.

African countries are among the IMF’s most active stakeholders through lending programmes, technical assistance, policy surveillance, and development support. Yet the continent has historically had limited influence within the Fund’s governance structure.

Many analysts argue that a more open leadership process would improve the IMF’s legitimacy and credibility across the Global South, particularly at a time when the institution is increasingly involved in addressing debt crises, climate vulnerability, food insecurity, and economic instability in developing economies.

Alkhareif’s role in the negotiations has also attracted attention within diplomatic circles.

Having previously served as Saudi Arabia’s Alternate Executive Director at the IMF in Washington, he is understood to possess extensive institutional knowledge of the Fund’s governance processes and shareholder dynamics.