 WINGS Office Complex Backs CraftVantage 2026 Exhibition to Empower Young Nigerian Artists

The WINGS Office Complex, one of Lagos’ premium business and lifestyle destinations located on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, has thrown its weight behind the CraftVantage 2026 Graduate Exhibition in a move aimed at supporting creativity, youth development and Nigeria’s growing creative economy.

The three-day exhibition, organised by CraftVantage, is expected to bring together emerging Nigerian artists, collectors, cultural leaders, business executives, students, families, and members of the wider community in a celebration of art, sustainability, and the future of creative enterprise.

The collaboration underscores a growing partnership between the private sector and the creative industry, highlighting the role of corporate institutions in promoting innovation, cultural expression, and social impact initiatives.

Speaking on the partnership, Director of WINGS, George Adjei-Ampofo, said the initiative aligns with the organisation’s broader vision of creating spaces that go beyond conventional office use.

“At WINGS, we believe office spaces should do more than provide a working environment. They should enable meaningful conversations, support enterprise and create opportunities for communities to connect. Supporting CraftVantage aligns with our commitment to youth, creativity, and purposeful social impact,” he said.

According to the organisers, the CraftVantage 2026 Graduate Exhibition will showcase original works from selected emerging artists while also creating opportunities for mentorship, industry exposure and long-term professional development.

Founder of CraftVantage, Oluwayemisi “Misi” Ogunbodede, described the partnership as an important example of how private institutions can contribute meaningfully to the development of Nigeria’s creative ecosystem.

“Partnerships like this matter because they show what is possible when private institutions use their platforms to advance culture, education and enterprise. WINGS is not just providing a space; it is helping create an environment where young artists can be seen, heard and taken seriously,” she said.

She noted that the choice of WINGS Office Complex as the exhibition venue reflects the quality, ambition and contemporary outlook the platform seeks to project for the next generation of Nigerian artists.

Located in the heart of Victoria Island, the WINGS Office Complex is widely regarded as a modern premium office development with sophisticated business facilities and a strong reputation for combining commerce, lifestyle and community engagement.

Industry stakeholders say collaborations such as this are increasingly important as Nigeria continues to position its creative sector as a major contributor to economic growth, youth employment and cultural influence across Africa and beyond.

The exhibition is also expected to create networking opportunities for young artists while encouraging stronger engagement between the business community and the creative industry.