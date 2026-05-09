Stakeholders Want Imo Governorship Ticket Zoned to Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta

Amby Uneze in Owerri

A group of Concerned Stakeholders of Ohaji/Egbema in Oguta Local Government Areas of Imo State has voiced their grievances over years of deliberate marginalisation of the oil and gas-rich areas from not producing a governor since the creation of the state in 1976.

In a press conference held yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the group demanded that the 2028 governorship should be zoned to their area as a way of giving them a sense of belonging and appreciating their contributions towards the growth of the state.

In two-page communique released to the press and signed by Dr. John-Donald Ikegwuruka, the group stated that any charter of equity that excludes the people that lay the golden eggs can amount to nothing but a classroom debate, theoretical, hollow and insulting their people.

Recounting their many losses over the years, the group said, “we have lost countless lives and properties in our lawful struggle for recognition and repositioning. Our patience has worn thin. If Imo State is sincere about building a charter of equity that will endure for generations, then it must first adopt charter of resources,” adding, “justice must precede rotation and contribution must precede entitlement.”

The stakeholders declared, “we demand with one voice, and in the strongest terms, that the next governor of the state must come from the oil and gas-rich local governments of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta.

“The stakeholders commend the excellent relationship between the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the respected leaders of our oil and gas-rich areas. It is our earnest prayer that this time-tested partnership will now be leveraged to address our long-standing grievances and wipe the tears of our people.

“Our areas are blessed with both human and material resources to take the state and the local government areas to the next level. Governance requires men and women with God-given mission and vision to deliver. We assert boldly: the people of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta are ready, able, and willing to deliver the state to greatness,” they stated.

The stakeholders added that the two local governments remain the mainstay of the state as well as the nation having been the host of the highest deposits of oil and gas in Africa, wondering why upon their contributions, they were systematically excluded from political power distribution.

Upon all their contributions to the nation, they said, “we lack essential amenities such as roads, hospitals, schools, and water,” stressing “the tankers and vehicles transporting these resources routinely crash and human lives are lost while properties are destroyed, thereby leaving our people in varying degrees of suffering.”

Ikegwuruka, therefore appealed for consideration of the governor and other stakeholders of the state to cede the 2028 governorship slot to their area.