Osun Election: Accord, Imole Campaign Condemn Destruction of Billboards 

.Says it’s threat to peace, democratic participation

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Imole Campaign Council (TICC) yesterday condemned the alleged vandalism of campaign billboards belonging to the Accord Party and those of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing the incident as a threat to peace and democratic participation ahead of the Osun governorship election.



In a statement issued yesterday and signed by its spokesperson, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi, the council called on the Inspector General of Police, security agencies, civil society organisations, election observers and the international community to take urgent notice of what it described as rising politically motivated violence in the state.

According to the statement, billboards belonging to the Imole Campaign and the Accord Party were allegedly destroyed in several local government areas, including Irewole, Ayedaade, Ife, Irepodun, Oriade and Osogbo.

The group alleged that the destruction was carried out in a coordinated manner and claimed that it had credible information linking the act to certain individuals and compromised security elements, though these claims were not independently verified.

It warned that the trend, if unchecked, could undermine the peace currently being enjoyed in Osun State and distort the electoral process.

The council accused opposition political actors of resorting to intimidation and destruction of campaign materials after, according to it, failing to present a compelling alternative agenda to the electorate.

“This is not ordinary politics. It is a direct threat to democratic engagement and peaceful participation in the electoral process,” the statement read.

TICC urged the Inspector-General of Police to launch an immediate investigation into the incident and ensure that those responsible, as well as their alleged sponsors, are identified and prosecuted.

It also appealed to international election observers and human rights organisations to monitor developments in Osun State closely, warning of what it described as attempts to introduce violence into the political environment.

The group maintained that Osun remains a peaceful and democratic state and should not be allowed to descend into unrest due to political rivalry.

It reaffirmed that Governor Adeleke remains focused on governance and development, insisting that no amount of intimidation would undermine the will of the people ahead of the election.

Meanwhile, Osun Accord has condemned in the strongest possible terms the deliberate vandalisation of its candidate’s billboards, vowing that the Osun APC must be held accountable for its unprovoked, premeditated criminal acts.

In a statement issued at Osogbo by the state chairman of the party, Pastor Victor Akande said the Osun APC cannot deny or run away from the crimes committed by its hired thugs and warned that the law enforcement agencies should not treat the matter with levity.

“Osun APC cannot run away from its shadows, from its crimes. Denial from Osun APC is an afterthought. The dastardly act is too obvious to ignore.

“The destruction of billboards was perpetrated across major towns in Osun state. From Osogbo, Ede, Ila, Ilesa, Ile Ife and many other towns. It was a pre-planned evil conduct, leading to loss of millions of naira in materials.

“We take this infraction seriously and we have taken appropriate legal steps to remedy the situation. This illegality will not go unpunished.

“I task our members to remain calm and be law-abiding. We must not swim in the mud with the pigs,” the party chairman posited.