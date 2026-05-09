Nigerian Writer, Odimegwu Onwumere , Wins 2025 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards

Light Nwobodo

Nigerian journalist and writer, Odimegwu Onwumere, has once again earned international recognition after emerging as one of the winners of the 2025 Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards.

The announcement was made during a remarkable virtual award ceremony held in Dubai on May 7, 2026, by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, where media professionals from different parts of Africa were celebrated for their outstanding contributions to journalism and social advocacy.

Onwumere secured second place in the highly respected ‘More Than a Mother’ category for the West African region. The award category focuses on stories that address infertility stigma, women’s empowerment, family values, and the need for stronger healthcare awareness across African communities.

Journalists from other African subregions also participated, making the competition intense and widely representative of the continent’s media excellence.

This latest achievement marks the fourth time Onwumere has received recognition from the Merck Foundation since 2020, further strengthening his reputation as a committed and impactful journalist. Over the years, his reports and feature stories have continued to draw attention to important social and health-related issues affecting ordinary people, especially vulnerable groups within society.

Speaking after the announcement, an excited Onwumere expressed deep gratitude for the honour. He described the recognition as a motivation to continue using journalism as a tool for positive change and public enlightenment.

He also appreciated the organisers of the awards for creating a platform that encourages journalists to promote meaningful conversations on health and social development across Africa.

Onwumere equally extended his appreciation to his publisher at (The Nigerian Voice) for the continued support and opportunity to publish stories that make an impact. According to him, the award is not only a personal achievement but also a victory for responsible journalism in Nigeria and Africa at large.