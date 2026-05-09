EU, Nigeria Deepen Strategic Alliance as 2027 Election Concerns, Trade, Security Dominate Europe Day Talks

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening strategic cooperation with Nigeria across trade, democratic governance, security and investment, while pledging continued support for reforms ahead of the country’s 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the commemoration of the 2026 Europe Day in Abuja, the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, described the relationship between Nigeria and the EU over the past year as “very productive,” saying both sides had strengthened cooperation amid growing global geopolitical uncertainties.

The envoy said this year’s Europe Day celebration, marking 76 years since the 1950 Schuman Declaration that birthed European integration, was centred on the theme of partnership and shared resilience.

“In the troubled geopolitical times we are living in, it is very important to have reliable and constant partners, and this is what we are for each other, Nigeria and the EU,” the ambassador said.

The envoy stressed that the EU’s engagement with Nigeria had evolved beyond development assistance into a broader strategic political partnership anchored on sustainability, long-term cooperation, democracy, women and youth empowerment, institutional reforms and economic development.

According to the ambassador, recent engagements between both parties, including the EU-Nigeria Ministerial Dialogue held in March, reflected a growing determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

The meeting featured talks between President Bola Tinubu and the EU High Representative and Vice President, Kaja Kallas.

The envoy disclosed that one of the next major steps in the partnership would be the 10th EU-Nigeria Business Forum scheduled for June 25 in Lagos, where investors and business leaders from both regions are expected to explore new investment opportunities and commercial partnerships.

The ambassador said the EU remained Nigeria’s largest trading partner when all 27 European member states are considered collectively.

“We are almost at about 27 per cent, much ahead of any other trade partner of Nigeria,” the envoy stated, while noting that trade figures are sometimes underestimated because EU member states are often counted individually instead of as a bloc.

The envoy acknowledged that both Nigerian and European businesses still face trade barriers, export difficulties and regulatory challenges, but said ongoing EU-Nigeria trade and investment dialogues were designed to address such concerns and improve the ease of doing business between both sides.

On Nigeria’s preparations for the 2027 elections, the ambassador reaffirmed the EU’s longstanding support for democratic governance and electoral reforms through its Support to Democratic Governance programme.

According to the envoy, the EU would continue to assist key institutions and stakeholders including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), civil society organisations, political parties, the National Assembly and the media through technical support, capacity building and institutional strengthening.

The ambassador said the support was aimed at improving public confidence in the electoral process and implementing recommendations from previous EU Election Observation Missions.

However, the envoy stressed that conducting credible elections remained entirely the responsibility of Nigerian authorities.

“I think your question has to be directed to Nigerian authorities in charge of organising elections. It is a sovereign responsibility of Nigerian authorities,” the ambassador said while responding to concerns over electoral violence, voter apathy and the implementation of observer recommendations from past elections.

The envoy ruled out any form of political interference, sanctions or external imposition by the EU, insisting that the union’s role was advisory and supportive rather than supervisory.

“We are not here to substitute ourselves for the authorities. We are just here to help as much as is required by our partners,” the envoy added.

Responding to questions about fears that Nigeria could drift toward a one-party state ahead of the next elections, the ambassador declined to make political judgments, saying it was up to Nigerians to determine the direction of their democracy.

The envoy noted that a follow-up mission on recommendations from the 2023 elections had already taken place and expressed hope that reforms to the Electoral Act and other institutional adjustments would strengthen future polls.

The ambassador also addressed concerns over insecurity in Nigeria, describing the situation as one of the country’s most pressing and complex challenges.

The envoy said the EU was supporting Nigeria through peace-building initiatives, security cooperation, institutional support and non-kinetic interventions targeted at affected regions including the North-East, North-West and North-Central zones.

“Nobody denies that insecurity is a very serious challenge for Nigeria,” the ambassador said, adding that military responses alone would not resolve the crisis.

The envoy maintained that the EU’s broader strategy in Nigeria was focused on sustainable partnerships capable of delivering long-term political stability, economic growth and democratic development.

The ambassador expressed optimism that upcoming engagements, especially the EU-Nigeria Business Forum in Lagos, would further strengthen investment flows, commercial cooperation and political ties between Nigeria and Europe.