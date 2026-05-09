Bauchi Bids Farewell to 2,090 Pilgrims, Gov Mohammed Urges Discipline

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has formally seen off 2,090 intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise, charging them to observe discipline, patience, and full devotion as they embark on the spiritual journey.

Speaking during the farewell ceremony yesterday, the governor described Hajj as a divine obligation for Muslims and a significant pathway to spiritual renewal, urging the pilgrims to conduct themselves in line with Islamic teachings while in the Holy Land.

He assured that the state government has made adequate arrangements to ensure a seamless airlift and the overall welfare of the pilgrims, stressing that their comfort and safety remain a top priority.

According to him, government has provided befitting accommodation, medical support, and essential materials required for the exercise, to guarantee a smooth and hitch-free pilgrimage.

Governor Mohammed commended stakeholders, including the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, for their continued support in ensuring the success of Hajj operations in the state, while appealing for an extension to accommodate intending pilgrims who are yet to complete their arrangements.

He further called on the pilgrims to be worthy ambassadors of Bauchi State and Nigeria, urging them to pray for peace, unity, and sustained development of the state and the nation at large during their spiritual exercise.

Earlier in an address, the Executive Secretary of the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Imam Abdulrahman Idris, confirmed that all necessary logistics have been finalised, noting that the board is fully prepared for the 2026 Hajj operations.

Also speaking, the Amirul-Hajj and Emir of Misau, Ahmed Suleiman, urged the intending pilgrims to remain disciplined, united, and strictly adhere to laid-down guidelines throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia.