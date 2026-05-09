Bala Mohammed Picks APM Senate Nomination Form

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has officially picked up his nomination form to contest for the Senate seat representing Bauchi South Senatorial District under the platform of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He picked the Senate form after attending his first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), presided over by the National Chairman of the party, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, alongside other key stakeholders and members of the party leadership.

The high-level meeting focused on critical national and party matters, while also serving as an opportunity for Governor Mohammed to formally familiarise himself with members of the party’s leadership structure following his recent defection to the APM.

Speaking during the meeting yesterday, Mohammed stated that the current political landscape in the country has become increasingly challenged by undemocratic practices and political intimidation, making genuine political participation and survival difficult for many progressive leaders and movements.

He explained that after wide consultations with political associates, stakeholders, and supporters across the country, the APM emerged as the political platform that best aligns with their collective vision and aspirations.

The governor noted that the party shares common values with his political philosophy, particularly in the areas of good governance, internal democracy, justice, inclusiveness, and respect for the rule of law.

He further emphasised that their decision to join the APM was driven by conviction and the desire to contribute to building a stronger democratic culture in Nigeria.

Mohammed also revealed that the movement into the APM includes a significant number of political office holders and stakeholders who previously served under the PDP structure in Bauchi State.

According to him, members of the National Assembly, the Bauchi State House of Assembly, local government chairmen, commissioners, ward executives, party officials, and numerous grassroots supporters have all aligned with the new political movement.

He described the development as not just an individual defection, but a united political movement committed to strengthening the APM and expanding its reach across the country.

The governor assured the party leadership of their readiness to contribute resources, experience, and political support towards the growth and success of the party at all levels.