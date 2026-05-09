Old Students Reject Commercialisation of Unity Schools’ Assets

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The leadership of the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) has raised strong objections to the commercialisation of Unity School assets, citing inadequate stakeholder consultation, threats to the legacy of the schools, and the reduction of academic and recreational spaces.

It decried being excluded from the process and formally offered to match the infrastructure proposal put forward by a commercial enterprise.

President General of USOSA, Michael Magaji who raised the concerns yesterday in Abuja during a meeting with the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the asset in question is the proposed land swap and concession arrangement at Federal Government College, Kano.

While raising possible security implications if portions of the school land were handed over to private interests, Magaji stated the alumni group could deliver the same project while preserving the school’s land for future development and expansion.

Stressing that alumni-led interventions remain a credible alternative to private concessions, the alumni body therefore demanded an immediate suspension of the plan, stressing that USOSA and its chapters have consistently executed projects worth hundreds of millions of naira across Unity Schools without the need to commercialise land.

In response, Dr. Alausa acknowledged the concerns raised but maintained that the concession aligns with the ministry’s infrastructure renewal strategy for Unity Schools.

He said the approach was intended to address long-standing infrastructure deficits caused by years of low funding.

The minister appealed to FGCKOSA to suspend the planned awareness rally scheduled for 9th May 2026 and to withdraw the legal action it had initiated, while noting that continued engagement would produce a better outcome than confrontation.

Alausa also commended USOSA for its developmental role in Unity Schools over the past two decades, particularly in bridging infrastructure gaps and promised to work with the association on the next phase of Public-Private Partnership initiatives, beginning with Kings College, Lagos.

According to the minister, “USOSA alumni have expressed interest in taking over the management of Kings College under a PPP arrangement, with a formal proposal expected to be submitted to the Federal Executive Council in the coming weeks.”

He presented the ministry’s PPP guidelines to guide USOSA in preparing a value proposition for Unity Schools nationwide.

Although the meeting ended without a final resolution, both USOSA and FGCKOSA agreed to continue constructive engagement with the ministry and said they would pursue a lasting and mutually acceptable solution that safeguards the integrity and future of Unity Schools.

The meeting was attended by BOT members and senior USOSA leaders, with FGCKOSA National President Shoyinka Shodunke representing the Kano chapter.