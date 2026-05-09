Kwara South 2027: Why Salaam is Emerging as Strong Senatorial Contender

Kazeem Ayuba

As the 2027 general elections draw closer, the people of Kwara South are beginning to look beyond politics as usual. The call across Igbomina, Ekiti and Ibolo blocs is for competent representation that delivers real change.

In this article, one name continues to resonate: Kazeem Olayimika Salaam (Alabaja).

Alabaja is not a stranger to service. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a grassroots mobilizer, intellectual and community builder whose passion for the development of Kwara South is unwavering.

His deep understanding of the peculiar challenges facing the seven local governments in the district positions him as a senatorial hopeful with both vision and capacity.

The people of Kwara South yearn for a senator who will move beyond rhetoric to real, measurable impact, Dr. Alabaja embodies that promise.

His development blueprint prioritizes road infrastructure to open up rural communities, quality education to empower the next generation and agricultural investment to harness the agrarian strength of Igbomina, Ekiti and Ibolo lands.

What sets Kazeem apart is his accessibility and connection to the people.

From market women in Offa to farmers in Ekiti LGA and from artisans in Oke-Ero to youths in Isin, testimonies of his interventions and support abound.

He listens, he engages and he acts. That is the kind of representation Kwara South deserves at the Red Chamber.

Kwara South has suffered years of under-representation where federal opportunities, jobs and projects barely reach the nooks and crannies of the district.

With Alabaja at the Senate, the district will have a strong voice to lobby, attract and monitor federal presence.

His exposure, contacts and intellectual depth are assets he intends to deploy for the collective good. Youth and women empowerment remain central to his agenda.

Alabaja believes that a prosperous Kwara South must be built on an empowered population.

His plan includes targeted skills acquisition programs, support for small businesses, improved healthcare delivery and scholarship schemes that cut across the three ethnic blocs without bias.

Traditional rulers, community leaders, and party stakeholders who have interacted with him attest to his humility, loyalty and clarity of purpose.

He is not driven by personal ambition but by a genuine desire to see Kwara South take its rightful place in the development index of Nigeria. His candidacy is therefore a movement, not just an aspiration.

The 2027 Kwara South senatorial election presents a clear choice: continuity of tokenism or the dawn of real change. Dr. Kazeem Olayimika Salaam (Alabaja) represents that new dawn.

He is the man to be entrusted with the mandate — to speak for us, to fight for us and to bring development to every corner of Igbomina, Ekiti and Ibolo.

Ayuba, is the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Executive Chairman, Ifelodun LGA, Hon Femi Yusuf.