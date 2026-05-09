2027: PDP Zones Guber Position to Ebonyi North Senatorial District 

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has zoned its governorship position to the North Senatorial district of the state.

In a communique issued by the state Chairman, Onyemaechi Nwele and his Secretary, Zaccheaus Ogbuefi, after the State Executive Committee meeting to brainstorm on the forthcoming primaries of PDP in Abakaliki, the party noted that the zoning arrangement was to ensure equity, justice and fairness.

The State Executive Committee also mandated all zonal leaders to ensure equitable zoning of State Assembly, House of Representatives seats, and senatorial positions in their respective zones to reflect Equity, justice and the yearnings of the people.

“The State Executive Committee (SEC) has officially approved the zoning of the governorship ticket of our great party, PDP in Ebonyi State to Ebonyi North senatorial Zone.

“The SEC assured all our members in Ebonyi State of fairness, equity and justice in the forthcoming Party primaries.

“The State Executive Committee mandated all zonal leaders to ensure equitable zoning of State Assembly, House of Representatives seats, and senatorial positions in their respective zones to reflect Equity, justice and the yearnings of the people and ensure everyone is carried along in the scheme of things on the activities lined up for the 2027 election to avert crisis and ensure the party wins the governorship seat and all other elective positions in the state, the SEC resolved.

The party further warned all aspirants to adhere strictly to the zoning arrangements and refrain from making utterances or undertaking actions that could breach peace and unity at the grassroots.

According to them, “the SEC approved the sale of interest and nomination forms to all aspirants in the state and assured a seamless exercise in line with the timetable released by the interim National Working Committee of our great party”.

“The State Executive Committee assured all aspirants in the forthcoming election that the party will provide a level playing field to ensure transparency and strict compliance with the zoning formula, the party’s constitution, and the Electoral Act 2026.

“The State Executive Committee reiterated their commitment to fairness, equity, and justice in ensuring the PDP emerges victorious in the 2027 general election in the state.”

The Ebonyi PDP also passed votes of absolute confidence on the interim National Working Committee (INWC) of the PDP under the leadership of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN); Board of Trustees (BoT) led by Senator Adolphus Wabara and the PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Oyo state Governor, Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde.