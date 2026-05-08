Progressive Governors Oust Uzodimma as Forum Chair, Tout Mbah as Possible Successor

• Imo gov removed over alleged loss of confidence, mismanagement of funds, others

• Removal can’t stay, allegations false, baseless, secretariat declares

The Progressive Governors’ Forum, last night, removed its Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, soon after the submission of President Bola Tinubu’s presidential nomination forms.

In his place, however, the forum is said to be touting the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, as possible new leader.

Uzodimma’s removal, THISDAY gathered, was announced at an extraordinary meeting of about 20 governors, including those of Ogun, Bayelsa, Enugu, and others, who met at the Ogun State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja. Of the 20 governors who attended the meeting, six joined by zoom.

Sources privy to the meeting said the forum came to the difficult decision following massive allegations of financial mismanagement, loss of confidence in his leadership and high-handedness levelled against him.

Uzodimma, it was learnt had repeatedly failed to give satisfactory explanation to his colleagues who were alarmed by the weight of the mismanagement allegations.

However, immediately he was removed, the source hinted that the forum informed the President of the development. The President, according to sources, may also have lost confidence in Uzodimma’s leadership of the Progressive Governors Forum.

However, immediately news broke of his removal, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Folorunso S. Aluko, issued a declaimer, stating that Uzodimma remained the Chairman of the forum.

In a terse statement titled: “PGF Denies False Reports of Removal of its Chairman”, he wrote:

“The attention of the Progressive Governors Forum has been drawn to a false and misleading report circulating in some media platforms alleging the removal of its Chairman, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Progressive Governors Forum states categorically that the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth.

“No meeting of the Forum was held at which any such decision was taken. The PGF Secretariat has no record of, and is not aware of, any resolution removing the Chairman. His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, remains the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum.

“The Forum remains united, focused, and committed to its responsibilities. Members of the public, party faithful, and the media are therefore advised to disregard the said report in its entirety.”