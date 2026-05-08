Fani-Kayode: I Rejected Germany Posting, Chose South Africa

• Says reports of German rejection false, malicious

Wale Igbintade





Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has clarified that he personally declined an earlier diplomatic posting to Germany and instead requested to be redeployed to South Africa.

Fani-Kayode made the clarification yesterday while confirming his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to South Africa.

According to him, contrary to reports that the German authorities rejected his nomination, he voluntarily turned down the European posting and formally sought redeployment.

“I wish to confirm that this was my choice and that Germany never formally rejected me,” he stated.

The former minister explained that shortly after his initial posting to Germany was announced, he contacted the then Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to express reservations over the assignment.

He said his decision was influenced by personal considerations and his preference to serve within Africa rather than Europe, where he had spent most of his life.

“After the initial posting to Germany was announced, I made a formal representation that I was not comfortable with Germany for a number of personal reasons,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added that he specifically requested redeployment to South Africa because it was a country he had never visited but had long admired.

“I would prefer to go to South Africa, which is a country I had never been to and for which I have so much interest,” he stated.

He further cited South Africa’s economic status, close diplomatic ties with Nigeria, and its Pan-African outlook as additional factors behind his preference.

“I would rather serve in a country that shares some of my convictions, beliefs and values when it comes to world affairs, that has the biggest economy in Africa and closer ties to Nigeria,” he added.

According to him, Tuggar favourably considered the request and forwarded it to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who subsequently approved the redeployment.

Fani-Kayode expressed gratitude to both the President and the former foreign minister for approving his request.

“I will be eternally grateful to Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this favourable consideration,” he said.

He also thanked Senator Sam Enang, who was originally posted to South Africa, for agreeing to switch postings and proceed to Germany instead.

The former minister used the statement to strongly refute reports alleging that Germany rejected his nomination, describing the claims as false, malicious, and intended to embarrass him and the federal government.

“That report was fake and designed to embarrass my good self, the federal government and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.