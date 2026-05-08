Cuban President Accuses US of Plotting Military Intervention Amid Rising Tensions

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has accused the United States of seeking a pretext to launch military intervention against Cuba as diplomatic tensions between both countries continue to deepen over fresh sanctions and regional security concerns.

Díaz-Canel made the allegation during an international solidarity event in Havana held to commemorate the centenary celebration of late revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, where he criticised Washington’s long-standing hostile posture towards the communist island nation.

According to reports by TRT World and Anadolu Agency, the Cuban leader alleged that the US government was deliberately portraying Cuba as a threat in order to justify possible military aggression and further tighten pressure on Havana.

“The United States is seeking a pretext for military intervention,” Díaz-Canel reportedly declared, while questioning Washington’s continued classification of Cuba as an “extraordinary and unusual threat.”

He argued that there was no justification for any form of military action against Cuba, insisting that the island nation posed no security danger to the United States or the wider international community.

The Cuban president also accused Washington of increasingly relying on “the language of war” in handling international disputes and linked current American foreign policy to broader geopolitical tensions involving countries such as Venezuela and other US adversaries in Latin America.

The latest outburst comes amid worsening relations between Havana and Washington following a new wave of sanctions imposed by the administration of US President Donald Trump targeting key sectors of the Cuban economy and security institutions.

The sanctions are said to have compounded Cuba’s already fragile economic situation, worsening fuel shortages, inflation and prolonged electricity blackouts across parts of the country.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla also condemned what he described as dangerous threats of military action from the United States, warning that such rhetoric violated international law and could destabilise the Caribbean region.

Despite the sharp criticism, Díaz-Canel maintained that Cuba was not interested in conflict and remained open to constructive engagement with Washington, provided such dialogue is based on mutual respect and non-interference.

Relations between Cuba and the United States have remained strained for decades following the 1959 Cuban Revolution, with successive US administrations maintaining economic embargoes and diplomatic pressure on Havana over governance, human rights and security concerns.