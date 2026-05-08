Ajakaye Declares for Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Reps Seat, Seeks APC Stakeholders’ Backing

Sunday Ehigiator





Dr. Rafiu Ajakaye, the Spokesman to Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has officially declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat for the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Ajakaye announced his ambition recently through a short Yoruba-language video shared on his social media platforms, where he appealed to party leaders, members, and stakeholders across the constituency to support his bid ahead of the APC primary elections.

According to him, the decision followed extensive consultations with party elders, leaders, and stakeholders within and outside the constituency.

“I greet all our fathers and mothers. I also greet all the elders and leaders of the APC, especially in Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.

“I am Rafiu Ajakaye, PhD. I am aspiring as a Member of the House of Representatives, National Assembly, Abuja, under the banner of the APC.”

The media aide said his aspiration was driven by the need to strengthen collaboration between the legislature and the executive arm of government to deliver greater democratic dividends to the people.

“Findings by scholars and my personal experience have shown that a state government will achieve a lot more and deliver more dividends of democracy to the greatest number of its people with the support and partnership of quality and credible lawmakers.

“I will be a partner for public good and work closely with all stakeholders, including the state government, to align resources with public needs.”

Ajakaye further pledged to offer honest, responsible, and competent representation if elected into the National Assembly.

“I am assuring you that I will be an honest, responsible, and competent representative who will push your interests and ensure that our communities become an epicentre of growth and development,” he added.

He also urged members and leaders of the APC in the constituency to unite behind his ambition for what he described as sustainable growth and development of the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal Constituency.