Court Finds Ex-Power Minister, Saleh Mamman, Guilty of N33.8bn Money Laundering, Fraud Charges

• Orders his arrest for sentencing

Alex Enumah in Abuja





A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, found former Minister of Power, Mr. Saleh Mamman, guilty of money laundering and fraud.

Trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest, adding that Mamman should be brought to court for sentencing on the next adjourned date.

The former minister was arraigned in July 2024 on alleged money laundering and conspiracy charges, with officials at the ministry and some private companies. They were alleged to have conspired to “indirectly convert” the sum of N33.8 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydro Electric Power projects.

The former minister pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The anti-graft agency, in proving its case, called 17 prosecution witnesses (PWs) through its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, who is also the Director, Public Prosecutions of the Federation.

The commission also tendered 43 exhibits against the defendant before closing its case.

Mamman, through his lawyer, Femi Atteh, SAN, did not call any witness in his defence.

Delivering judgement, Omotosho resolved all the three issues raised against the defendant.

Before arriving on the guilty verdict, the judge observed that some of EFCC’s witnesses gave evidence on how monies budgeted for the power project were moved under disguise on the instruction of the ex-minister.

Omotosho held that EFCC had been able to establish the 12-count amended charge against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge held, “The prosecution has established that, at least, N22 billion was siphoned by the defendant and his cronies.

“This is sufficient to sustain the charge. Consequently, the defendant is hereby convicted of Count 1 of the charge.

“The defence did not offer any credible evidence to rebut the evidence of the prosecution.

“Upon the unchallenged evidence of the prosecution, the court hereby convicts the defendant of Count 1 of the charge.”

Omotosho held that Mamman’s act of diverting funds meant for other purposes, such as the Zungeru and Mambila Hydroelectric Power Project, to his own use was quite an eyesore.

The judge said, “The sheer greed of the defendant and his comrades in crime is nothing but a downright shameful thing.

“For defendant, who held a critical position such as Ministry of Power, rather than being concerned with creating a legacy of solving the epileptic power supply in the country, the defendant began siphoning and converting monies for serious projects into private pockets.

“The defendant was living large at the expense of ordinary Nigerians who had suffered from the consequence of his malfeasance.

“Little wonder that Nigeria has remained in darkness now.”

According to Omotosho, “I must say the defendant was ingenious in trying to hide his involvement by using proxy companies and accomplices to pick the funds for him.

“However, the diligent investigation of the prosecution was able to link him to the said funds.

“This court must salute the detailed nature of the investigation carried out in this matter and for presenting a coherent and cogent case against the defendant.

“The defendant on the other hand is condemned for greedily converting public funds to his own use.

“In final analysis, the prosecution has established the 12-count charge against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.

“Consequently, he is hereby convicted as charged.”

Since the defendant was not in court when the judgement was delivered, EFCC’s lawyer, Oyedepo, prayed the court to issue a warrant for his arrest and for him to be produced in court on the next adjourned date.

Mamman’s lawyer, Mohammed Ahmed, begged the court for an adjournment to enable his client present himself before the court.

In a short ruling, the court granted the anti-graft agency’s request and directed that the defendant be arrested and produced in court for sentencing on May 13.