Billionaire Drug Baron, Two Female Kingpins Nabbed in Global Anti-Narcotics Sting

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





A sweeping international anti-drug operation involving the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and security agencies across Europe has led to the dismantling of a vast transnational drug money laundering syndicate allegedly linked to hundreds of billions of naira in illicit proceeds.

The coordinated crackdown resulted in the arrest of an alleged billionaire drug baron, Amadi Simon, in Switzerland alongside two suspected female collaborators identified as 34-year-old Jecinta Ikechi and 28-year-old Blessing Amadi, arrested in Anambra and Delta states, respectively.

The operation, described by the NDLEA as one of its most significant international financial crime breakthroughs, followed months of intelligence gathering and investigations spanning multiple jurisdictions, including Switzerland, France, Greece and Nigeria.

According to a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, the syndicate operated an elaborate international network used to launder proceeds from narcotics trafficking and related financial crimes through shell companies, proxy accounts, cryptocurrency wallets and fronts spread across Europe and Nigeria.

Investigators said the suspects were apprehended during simultaneous operations carried out on April 28, 2026, by operatives of the NDLEA Special Operations Unit working closely with the U.S. DEA Lagos Country Office and other foreign law enforcement partners.

Beyond the arrests, authorities disclosed that several high-value assets linked to the cartel have been identified and traced both within and outside Nigeria.

Among the properties already linked to the network are Jovi Hotel located at Isiayei Street, GRA Phase 1, Asaba; Jovi Hotel and Suites situated along Orikeze Road in Agbor, Delta State; and Jovi Apartment at Jamieson Court, Mabushi, Abuja.

The NDLEA also confirmed that multiple bank accounts and cryptocurrency addresses, allegedly used by the syndicate to conceal illicit funds running into hundreds of billions of naira have been identified and frozen as part of ongoing asset recovery measures.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd.), said the successful operation underscored the agency’s expanding global intelligence and enforcement collaboration aimed at dismantling international narcotics and financial crime networks.

Marwa declared the operation sends a strong warning to drug traffickers and criminal financiers that Nigeria will no longer serve as a safe haven for illicit drug proceeds.

“The NDLEA remains relentless in its pursuit of those involved in narcotics trafficking and associated financial crimes, regardless of where they attempt to hide,” he said.

He added that the agency’s achievements were built on “strategic partnership, unwavering integrity, and dedicated professionalism,” stressing that the NDLEA was determined to ensure that Nigeria neither becomes a refuge for drug traffickers nor a sanctuary for their criminal wealth.

The NDLEA boss also commended the support of the U.S. DEA and other international partners, noting that continued cooperation in intelligence sharing, tactical operations, evidence gathering and training has significantly strengthened Nigeria’s anti-narcotics enforcement capacity.

The latest breakthrough comes amid intensifying global efforts to disrupt international drug trafficking networks increasingly relying on cryptocurrency systems, cross-border financial channels and luxury real estate investments to conceal illicit proceeds.