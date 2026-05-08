Turaki’s PDP Faction Dares Wike, to ‘Come and Shut Down Our Office If You Can’

• Senator Abdul Ningi quits party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has dared the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to come and take over the office of the Turaki-led faction if he could.

Abdullahi, who is the Private Principal Secretary to Tanimu Turaki, threw this challenge to Wike on yesterday during a television interview.

He was reacting to Wike’s threat during a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday, where he questioned the legitimacy of the Turaki group’s claim to being the authentic leadership of the PDP.

Wike had warned that he would seal off any property used as a secretariat by the faction, stressing that no group could unilaterally establish a party structure and operate it as a national headquarters.

Responding, Abdullahi stated that the Turaki group already operated from a known office and challenged the minister to shut it down if he could.

“We have been operating from an office. He knows the location; he should come there and take over the office if he can.

“It is a temporary office, but we are meeting there and carrying out our functions. Look, we are descending into a state of anarchy where life is brutish, short, and nasty, as Thomas Hobbes would describe it,” he added.

Senator Abdul Ningi Resigns from PDP

Meanwhile, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, Bauchi Central,has formally resigned his membership of the PDP.

Ningi has been a member of the PDP for over 20 years

He made this known yesterday in a resignation letter addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ningi Ward in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He said his decision, though difficult, became necessary after wide consultations with stakeholders, associates, and supporters.

Ningi joined the PDP in 1998 and had since benefited from the platform to serve in various capacities, including two terms as a Member of the House of Representatives and two terms as a Senator.

He described the PDP as “once the largest political party in Africa” with strong ideology, unity, and democratic values that enabled participatory governance.

He expressed concern over what he described as internal leadership crises, factional divisions, and competing interests within PFO, saying it had weakened its unity and structure.

“It is now a great concern and worrisome to me that this virile and united platform could be turned into a ramshackle organisation with internal leadership wrangling and factional interests,” he wrote.

Ningi said the decision to leave PDP was one of the most difficult moments of his political career.

He noted that the PDP had provided him with the opportunity to serve his constituency and the country creditably.

He expressed gratitude to party leaders at the ward, senatorial, and other levels who supported his political journey over the years.

While bidding farewell to the party, he prayed for those remaining in the PDP, urging them to remain committed and work toward restoring the party to its former strength.

“As I continue my political career outside the Peoples Democratic Party, please accept my best regards,” he concluded.