Bala Mohammed Faults INEC Timetable for Overlapping With Hajj

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has described as insensitive, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 2027 election timetable as it clashed with the Hajj period, urging authorities to grant an extension.

He criticised INEC over the scheduling of activities for the 2027 general election, describing it as insensitive for key political party primaries to overlap with the Hajj period.

The governor spoke during a farewell ceremony for intending Muslim pilgrims at the Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar Hajj Camp in Bauchi.

Mohammed lamented that many Muslim politicians and stakeholders intending to participate in the pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia might be unable to travel because party primaries were expected to coincide with the Arafat period during Hajj.

According to him, the clash between the electoral timetable and one of Islam’s most important spiritual obligations failed to take into account the country’s large Muslim population.

“I am calling on NAHCON to please look at what the Speaker has said. Most of us cannot travel and it is very insensitive for all the electoral guidelines, the Electoral Act, not to take into cognisance the period of Hajj because majority of Nigerians are Muslims and they are travelling and nobody took care of this.

“Almost the day that we will have our Arafat is the day most political parties will have their primaries. This is unacceptable,” he said.

The governor appealed to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), and INEC to consider extending the timetable to enable Muslim political leaders and intending pilgrims to perform the pilgrimage.

“This plea is done in good faith not because of politics, but to remind our leaders that we have an obligation to our teeming Muslim population,” he added.

Mohammed also urged the intending pilgrims to pray for peace, security, economic prosperity and unity in Nigeria while in the holy land.

“Most importantly, I urge you to remember us in your prayers, pray for your families, your communities, Bauchi State, our dear country, our leaders at the state level and of course, even our President,” he said.

The governor further encouraged pilgrims to deepen their spiritual connection with Allah and support fellow pilgrims, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

“Be kind to one another and extend support to fellow pilgrims, especially the elderly and those who may require assistance. Let your actions reflect the true values of Islam through humility and compassion,” he stated.