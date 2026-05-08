NECO Celebrates 25 Years, Unveils Plans for Global Expansion

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The federal government has said that the National Examinations Council (NECO) is spearheading reforms in the education sector with the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) scheduled to commence later this year.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, during the 25th anniversary/silver jubilee celebration of the exam body, the Chief Host and Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said CBE will go a long way in curbing the menace of examination malpractice, due to its ability to track and detect suspicious activity and also provide real-time monitoring of candidates.

He said NECO has continued to serve as the standard-bearer for external examinations, ensuring that certificates reflect genuine mastery and readiness for subsequent opportunities.

He said the country must explore innovative assessment approaches that reflect 21st-century competencies, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy, while maintaining rigorous standards.

He said: “The inception of NECO was rooted in the desire to create a strong, unified national examination body to oversee standardized assessments for national public examinations. NECO’s mandate encompassed the conduct of credible external examinations, certification of attainment, and alignment with national educational objectives.

“NECO’s early emphasis on secure examination administration, reliable scoring, and timely results helped restore public confidence in national certification. The adoption of Technology-driven processes, such as secure data management, electronic results where feasible, and robust moderation systems strengthened integrity and efficiency.

“NECO continues to serve as the standard-bearer for external examinations, ensuring that certificates reflect genuine mastery and readiness for subsequent opportunities. NECO remains committed to widening access, addressing disparities, and ensuring that learners from all backgrounds have a fair chance to demonstrate their competencies.

“By communicating clearly with schools, parents, educators, and learners, we reinforce trust in NECO’s processes and the value of certification. The Silver Jubilee invites us to celebrate what NECO has achieved, especially in equity, transparency, and the use of data to inform policy decisions.

“We must explore innovative assessment approaches that reflect 21st-century competencies, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy, while maintaining rigorous standards. We are at the threshold of a very important reform, which NECO is spearheading – and that is the Computer-Based Examination (CBE), which is to commence this year. This will go a long way in curbing the menace of Examination malpractice due to its ability to track and detect suspicious activity and also provide real-time monitoring of candidates.”

Also speaking, the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, said NECO began as a bold initiative to harmonise and enhance the administration of national examinations, but faced daunting hurdles like limited public trust, infrastructure gaps, and questions about the validity and reliability of its assessments.

He said: “This occasion is not merely a celebration of the passage of time; it is a reflective moment to honor our journey, celebrate our achievements, and reaffirm our commitment to excellence in public examination administration. The Council laid down the foundations of credibility through sheer procedures, timely release of results, and consistent standards.

“We built the culture of accountability, ensuring that every candidate could rely on a fair and robust examination process. A defining hallmark of our early years was the relentless pursuit of timely release of results and easy access to services for all stakeholders.

“The introduction of online registration and internet-based release of results became a game-changer, bringing speed, transparency, and convenience to candidates and institutions.

“This shift not only improved operational efficiency but also reinforced public trust in NECO as a responsive and contemporary examination body. both within Nigeria and beyond its borders. By upholding rigorous standards. Over time, NECO’s credentials gained wider recognition and acceptance, ensuring fairness across diverse candidates, and maintaining consistent quality, NECO emerged as a trusted national institution.

“Today, NECO is recognized on international platforms as a credible examination body contributing to educational integrity and mobility.

“This explains why we are currently conducting examinations in eight countries, and still counting. We stand today as an internationally recognized examination body. celebrated for professionalism, integrity, and impact on education policy, student outcomes, and national development.

“Our procedures reflect global best practices in assessment design, security, data management, and stakeholder engagement. We continue to learn, adapt, and collaborate with regional and international partners to elevate standards and share wisdom. The success we celebrate today owes a great debt to those whose immense contributions led to the establishment of the Council.

“The government’s sustained support has ensured that NECO operates in a conducive environment, enabling us to fulfill our mandate with efficiency and integrity.

“The partnership with the state has reinforced the confidence of stakeholders nationwide in the Council’s capability to administer examinations transparently and securely.

“NECO’s progress reflects the foresight of its founders, who envisioned a transparent, reliable, and accessible national examination system that would underpin Nigeria’s human capital development.”