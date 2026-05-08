FAAN MD Advocates Improved Airport Security, Collaboration

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has advocated for sustained collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force as part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen security across the nation’s airports.

She stated this while receiving the Commander of the National Air Defence Corps, Air Vice Marshal Japhet Ekwuribe, during a courtesy visit aimed at deepening cooperation between both institutions.

Speaking during the engagement, Kuku noted the evolving nature of security challenges within airport environments and remarked that addressing them effectively would require strong partnerships, shared intelligence, and coordinated operational strategies.

According to Kuku, FAAN remains committed to working closely with the Nigerian Air Force in key areas such as airside patrol support, improved communication around sensitive flight operations, and proactive monitoring of activities within and around airport perimeters.

She also drew attention to the issue of land encroachment, describing it as a growing concern that calls for collective vigilance and early intervention to safeguard critical aviation infrastructure.

Kuku noted that collaboration among aviation stakeholders continued to play a crucial role in maintaining safety and operational efficiency, adding that FAAN values its relationship with the Air Force and looks forward to building on existing cooperation.

In his remarks, Air Vice Marshal Ekwuribe expressed appreciation for the warm reception and commended FAAN’s leadership for its proactive approach to aviation safety. He described the visit as an opportunity to strengthen institutional ties and enhance coordination in addressing shared security priorities.