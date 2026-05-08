Afri Invoice Secures Nigeria Revenue Service Accreditation as System Integrator

…Cementing Position as a Pioneer in Nigeria’s Digital Invoicing Revolution



Afri Invoice Nigeria Ltd has been officially accredited by the Nigeria Revenue Service, NRS – formerly (FIRS)as a system integrator for Nigeria’s mandatory e-Invoicing system under the Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS)platform.



In a statement, it was noted that this milestone, reinforces Afri Invoices role as a trailblazer in Nigeria’s digital tax transformation and puts it among an elite group of organisations authorized to connect businesses directly to the NRS real-time invoicing infrastructure, enabling seamless, compliant, and secure digital tax reporting across Nigeria.



The statement also stated that with this milestone, industry observers now rank Afri Invoice among Nigerias top accounting firms, alongside KPMG, Ernst and Young, and other market leaders.

The statement also stated that long before the MBS mandate became a national priority, Afri Invoice had already established itself as a frontrunner in digital invoicing innovation. The company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in tax technology by: developing cutting-edge e-Invoicing solutions tailored to Nigerian regulatory realities, championing real-time compliance as the future of business operations, building secure, scalable integration frameworks for enterprises of all sizes, advocating for data integrity, transparency and automation in financial reporting, and supporting organisations in transitioning from manual processes to fully digital workflows.



Afri Invoices early investments in tax technology, regulatory intelligence, and enterprise-grade integration positioned the company as a natural leader and now, with NRS accreditation, as a national enabler of digital tax compliance.



The MBS e-Invoicing mandate is reshaping how organisations operate, while adding that with real-time invoice validation now required, businesses must adopt systems that are accurate, secure, and fully aligned with NRS (FIRS) standards.



Founder, Afri Invoice, Mark Odenore, described the accreditation as a defining moment for the company and the country:



e-Invoicing embeds tax compliance directly into everyday business activity, and as transaction data moves into real-time digital systems, organisations must be able to rely on that data for tax reporting, audit and regulatory review.



The statement remarked that this accreditation reinforces Afri Invoice Nigeria Ltds role in helping organisations build trust, comply and report with confidence. We combine deep tax and regulatory expertise with technology to ensure e-Invoicing processes are accurate, empowering businesses to comply.



He added: “The e-Invoicing mandate reflects global trends toward greater transparency and real-time oversight. Our mission is to help businesses navigate this shift, manage complexity, protect value and build trust across the tax ecosystem.”



Afri Invoice Nigeria Ltd stands out because it does more than integrate systems it integrates tax intelligence, regulatory insight, and technology execution into one unified solution.

The company’s approach ensures that businesses don’t just automate invoicing — they automate compliance, control, and confidence.



Strategic Lead and Operations Director, Fatimata Niang, emphasised this unique advantage: “Technology can automate invoicing, however, interpreting tax requirements and managing risk require tax expertise, and e-Invoicing works best when tax rules, data controls and enterprise systems are designed together.



“Our tax technology capability brings tax advisory expertise into technology execution, enabling organisations to manage complexity, maintain control and rely on e-Invoicing as compliance becomes embedded into their operations.”



With its NRS accreditation, Afri Invoice will support organisations by integrating their invoicing systems with the NRS (FIRS) MBS platform, strengthening internal controls and data governance, ensuring real-time, error-free invoice transmission, providing ongoing compliance support as regulations evolve, and helping businesses reduce risk, improve accuracy and operate with confidence.