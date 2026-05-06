Tinubu May Appoint Yari Campaign DG

Although the situation is still fluid, indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu is strongly consid-ering former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ab-dul-Aziz Yari, as Director-General of his presidential re-election campaign in 2027.

THISDAY learnt in the week that the president had dropped the hint somewhere some weeks ago, a de-velopment insiders claimed might have informed the attacks being hauled at the Zamfara West senator late-ly.

According to a source, the president is convinced that Yari has all it takes to lead his re-election campaign, in addition to showing convincing loyalty since he lost the battle for senate president.

Apart from having the capacity to man the campaign, Yari, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, is also believed to be at a huge advantage, coming from the North-west geopolitical zone, an area with a vast voting strength.

The source said whatever challenges the presidential campaign might have in the north with respect to the state of the nation and opposition politics, Yari was in a good position to help market the president.

The source stated, “The president is very comfortable with Senator Yari now, so much that he can literally go to bed with his eyes closed, knowing that Yari will not only have his back but will also do a good job while at it.

“Today, both in the north and the senate, he ranks top as one of the close confidants of the president and he is unpretentious about his love for the president. He goes all out, damning consequences.

“The interesting thing is that the president sees these things, but acts as though he doesn’t. He is quite emotionally intelligent and can distinguish between a sycophant and a genuine loyalist. He believes Yari is one and it is quite evident.”

The source added that immediately the president dropped the hint about Yari becoming his campaign lead, “Yari’s enemies have been everywhere saying all sorts, and pushing out outright lies against him. Well, they are not the one to decide the DG; the president will at the right time.”

Since the president assumed office in 2023 and in spite of his preference for Godswill Akpabio as the senate president, Yari has remained a reliable ally of the president, showing and giving support to the administration whenever necessary.

Insiders believe that the decision to appoint Yari campaign DG was intended to balance the choice of 2023, Simon Lalong, from the North-central, knowing that the North-west, the heart of the north, could prove difficult in next year’s election.

Some of the supporters of Yari are elated, not just at the development but also at the improved relationship between Yari and the president, saying both have proved to be “great politicians with good intentions”.