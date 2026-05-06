Jonathan, Saraki Eulogise Yar’Adua, Say He’s Integrity Icon, Still Loved by Nigerians

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former former President Goodluck Jonathan an former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, yesterday,paid tribute to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, saying as an icon of integrity, Nigerians still rememberedhim with love and nostalgia, 16 years after his death.

Jonathan, who honoured Yar’Adua, described him as an icon of integrity, a selfless patriot and a servant leader whose legacy still endures 16 years after his passing.

Jonathan said Yar’Adua believed strongly in justice, the rule of law and the sanctity of the ballot, while urging leaders to emulate his example of transparent and people-centred governance.

However, in a statement marking the anniversary of Yar’Adua’s passing, Saraki described the late president as a patriot whose legacy of humility, integrity and service continues to resonate across the country.

“Sixteen years have passed since we lost President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, and it says a lot that, wherever you go, Nigerians still speak of him with such love and nostalgia. We lost a patriot, and I lost a dear brother,” ,” Saraki said.

He added that Yar’Adua remained one of Nigeria’s most respected leaders because of his commitment to peace, justice and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

He noted that the former president’s leadership style reflected the ideals of service and accountability, adding that his memory continues to inspire many Nigerians.

“He was a man of integrity and humility, deeply committed to peace and the well-being of everyday Nigerians. His approach to leadership continues to remind us of what true service to the nation should look like,” he said.

Saraki prayed for the repose of the late president’s soul, asking the Almighty Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus.

“As we remember the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua today, I pray that Almighty Allah continues to grant him a place among the righteous in Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen,” he said.