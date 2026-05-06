Skyewise Group Invites Investors to Edo, Plans to Establish Auto Assembly Plant in State

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Founder/CEO of Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere, has called on both local and foreign investors to invest in Edo, saying the state has become a destination for investors.

Abuyere said the group had concluded plans to establish an automobile assembly plant in the state.

He also urged the Nigerian government to create a more business-friendly environment that enabled entrepreneurs to thrive, reduced unemployment, and eradicated poverty.

Abuyere spoke in Benin yesterday during an interaction with journalists.

He called on foreign investors to partner the management as they scaled Skyewise Group into a globally recognised brand, stating that the future of Africa lies in entrepreneurs, innovation, and economic empowerment.

According to him, in the near future, “We are looking at how we can do more expansion. We have been in the business of selling automobiles in Nigeria for the past 11 years.

“Our goal is to ensure that we give a touch of excellence and we are looking forward to where we can have our own assembly plant, where we can be assembling vehicles even here in Edo State, not just anywhere else in Nigeria.”

The Edo-born investor added that the company was deploying modern technologies to build the human capacity of youths in the state for future endeavours in the automobile industry.

He reiterated the company’s desire to empower Nigerian youths with financial competence to face the challenges of the future.

Abuyere said the Skyewise group foundation was concerned with building young minds and empowering young people to stand the test of time and reduce insecurity in the country. The CEO of Skyewise Group stated that this was the time to begin to take giant steps by refining the mind-set of young people to give them a sense of belonging and direction.

He stated, “We want to have our youth empowerment, which is the Skyewise Foundation, because we believe it’s the future of Africa and that future lies in the lives of the young people of Nigeria because Nigeria stands as a symbol of the giant of Africa, and we are the giant of Africa.”

He explained that the digital automobile company was in line with Governor Monday Okpebholo’s SHINE Agenda, where the company’s businesses were inculcated into technology, enhancement, and innovation.

“So far, we have been able to upskill businesses, and we have been able to empower over thousands of young people. Every year we give out grants to a minimum of 10 people. Last year we gave out over N20 million to people just to start up a business of their own,” he added.

He also stated that the company “gives out microloans to people, individuals as a result of the conglomerates. l believe that there are three purposes of holding money in society.

“One is transactional, two is precautionary, and the third one is speculative. The most important one is the transactional, money that people need for their day-to-day activities.

“As for us at Skyewise Group, we have been building on this trend of building a liquidity gap in society. And it’s interesting to know that so far so good, we just started. We have been giving out loans to support businesses in our environment and in Benin City.”

Abuyere stressed that the conglomerate had empowered no fewer than 1,000 people over the past five years, stating that the company which started small from Abuja about 11 years ago has now expanded to Lagos and Benin.

He said the Benin regional office would be officially commissioned on June 6, 2026, by Okpebholo.

Abuyere said the company had diversified into investment and redeemable fixed deposits, credit management, automobile sales and repairs, real estate development, contract financing, travels and tours, and youth empowerment initiatives, among others.

The Skyewise group boss emphasised that he was in a position to lend support to what the Edo State government was doing, knowing that there’s an agenda, the “Shine Agenda”.

He said Edo State represented a growing economy for young people.