Shettima: Mining Sector, In Two and A half Years, Attracted $2.6bn in FDI

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has declared that the reforms of the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the mining sector is beginning to manifest, with over $2.6 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) attracted to the sector in the last two and a half years alone.

He explained through the de-risking of the mining environment in the country, the administration has made local value addition a non-negotiable principle of licensing as Nigeria was no longer content to be a warehouse of raw materials.

Shettima stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during the official inauguration of the Kursi Group Headquarters established by Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Gambari.

According to him, “We are becoming a global hub for mineral refinement, beneficiation, and value-driven industrial growth.”

On the prospect and contributions of the Kursi Group, the vice-president observed that: “There is no doubt that any enterprise processing our lithium for the global green energy transition, and refining our gold to international standards right here on our soil, eases our industrial ambition.

“Every nation that rises does so by mastering the value chain of its natural advantage. Every nation that commands respect in the world economy learns to convert resources into products, products into industries and industries into national power.”

Shortly after the inauguration of the Kursi Group Corporate Headquarters, the vice-president, accompanied by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State and other dignitaries at the event, toured the facility housing a refining factory and a state-of-the-art minerals marketing and tracking platform.