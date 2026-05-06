  • Wednesday, 6th May, 2026

2027 Race Heats Up in Kogi as Akpoti-Uduaghan, Abdullahi Pick Up PDP Forms

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The contest for Kogi State’s senatorial seats in the 2027 general election gathered momentum yesterday as Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and frontline aspirant Muhammad Abdullahi, formally declared their ambitions after obtaining nomination forms on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpoti-Uduaghan, who currently represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, confirmed her bid for a second term, pledging to consolidate what she described as a “people-driven legacy of service, empowerment, and inclusive development.”

According to a statement from her Media Office on Tuesday, she expressed appreciation to her constituents, noting that her decision to seek re-election was anchored on “the collective progress we have built together and the greater future that lies ahead.

“This is not just about me; it is about the hopes and aspirations of our people. The journey so far has been defined by commitment, courage, and results. I am inspired to do even more,” she said.

In a symbolic gesture underscoring political and personal support, her husband, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, facilitated the purchase of her nomination forms, a move she described as a reaffirmation of her commitment to public service despite past political challenges.

Meanwhile, in Kogi East, Abdullahi, a real estate entrepreneur and grassroots politician from Ankpa Local Government Area, has also declared his intention to contest the senatorial seat after completing his nomination process at the PDP secretariat.

Addressing supporters, Abdullahi said his ambition followed wide consultations with stakeholders across the district, stressing that his goal is to reposition Kogi East within Nigeria’s national development framework.

“This aspiration is driven by a genuine desire to serve our people and ensure their voices are not only heard but respected at the national level. Kogi East deserves strong, responsive representation,” he said.

He pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and economic growth, while attracting greater federal presence to the district.

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